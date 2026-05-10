Alan Cumming Hits Out at BAFTA Racial Slur Scandal, Blames 'Bad People' and Pledges Never to Host Again

Alan Cumming has branded the BAFTA racial slur scandal the result of 'bad, bad, bad leadership' that left him 'p***ed off'. He has vowed to never host the show again and blames 'bad people' who 'let people down'.

Alan Cumming has branded the BAFTA racial slur scandal the result of 'bad, bad, bad leadership' that left him 'p***ed off'. At the BAFTA s in February, John Davidson , who has severe Tourette's syndrome and was attending to support a film about his life, involuntarily shouted the N-word while actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage presenting an award.

Scandal erupted when the BBC failed to omit the slur from the broadcast and left the clip online for over 12 hours and while Alan had issued a warning about John's tics, he did not hear the racial slur due to his earpiece. The Traitors US star, 61, spoke to The Times about the scandal and lamented how 'poor John' struggled with the scrutiny and poorly-handled situation.

While vowing to never host the show again, Alan said: ' bad people who weren't doing their jobs properly, who really had not prepared and let people down.

' John, 54, was appearing at awards in honour of the film I Swear, which details his life and how he was diagnosed with Tourette syndrome at a time when little was known about the condition. Prior to the ceremony, Alan issued a warning about the tics that may be heard however the extremity of his language was not emphasised





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BAFTA Racial Slur Slang Slizzard John Davidson Traitors I Swear Michael B. Jordan Delroy Lindo Severe Tourette's Syndrome Netflix BBC Film Award Scandal BBC Slurry

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