Alan Jones Dies Aged 80: Former F1 World Champion and TV Star

Alan Jones, the 1980 Formula One world champion and beloved Australian broadcaster, has died at age 80 following a short illness, ending a legendary motorsport career.

Alan Jones, the 1980 Formula One world champion and a national icon in Australia, has died at the age of 80. The Melbourne-born racing legend passed away just three days after celebrating his birthday, concluding a remarkable life in motorsport that spanned decades and captivated fans globally.

Jones died following a short illness, a period during which reports indicated he had been diagnosed with cancer only weeks prior. His passing marks the end of an era for Australian sports, as he was one of only two Australians to have claimed the drivers' world title, standing alongside Sir Jack Brabham in the sport's history.

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The Racing Career Highlights

Jones achieved a total of 12 Formula One race victories throughout his professional career. His journey began in the shadows of his father Stan, who won the 1959 Australian Grand Prix, providing Alan with a formidable example to follow from a young age. After competing in Minis and Coopers, Jones faced significant financial hurdles early on, including an inability to afford a drive in Europe in 1967.

His path to the top of the sport was fraught with challenges, including a testing crash at Brands Hatch that resulted in a broken leg and a destroyed car. He eventually returned to Britain in 1970, working alongside fellow Australian Brian McGuire to buy and sell used cars to finance his ambitions. This persistence paid off when he finished as runner-up in the 1973 British Formula Three championship.

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Jones made his Formula One debut in 1975 driving a privately entered Hesketh at the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona. The race was stopped after a crash killed five spectators, marking a devastating introduction to the sport's biggest stage. He later drove for Graham Hill's team before securing a full-time seat with Surtees in 1976, setting the stage for his eventual rise to the top of the grid.

The 1980 Championship Victory

The defining moment of Jones' career arrived when he joined Frank Williams' team for the 1978 season. After the death of driver Tom Pryce at the South African Grand Prix, Jones stepped into a car for Shadow and immediately seized his chance with a victory in Austria. This performance attracted interest from Ferrari, but the Italian team ultimately chose Gilles Villeneuve, leaving Jones to continue with Williams.

In 1980, Jones delivered the first drivers' world championship for Williams and restored Australia to the top of Formula One for the first time since Jack Brabham's final championship in 1966. He won races in Argentina, France, Britain, Canada, and the United States, clinching the title in Canada with a race to spare. He finished the season 13 points clear of Brazilian rival Nelson Piquet.

His championship year also included a victory in the non-championship Australian Grand Prix at Calder Park, allowing him to join his father on the event's winners' list. This achievement cemented his status as a national hero and a pivotal figure in the globalization of the sport during its most glamorous era.

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Post-Racing Broadcast Career

Although Jones initially retired after the 1981 season, signing off with a victory in Las Vegas, he could not stay away from competition completely. He made brief returns with Arrows in 1983 and with Haas in 1985 and 1986. His final Formula One appearance came at the 1986 Australian Grand Prix in Adelaide, ending a career that spanned over two decades of high-speed competition.

For generations of Australian viewers, Jones became a familiar face on television alongside co-commentator Darrell Eastlake on the Nine network. His straight-talking demeanor and deep knowledge of the sport helped bring Formula One into living rooms across the country, making him as recognizable for his broadcasting as for his driving prowess. His legacy now encompasses both his on-track brilliance and his role in popularizing the sport in Australia.