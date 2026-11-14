Alan Milburn Calls for Youth Job Guarantee in Welfare Reform

Former Labour health secretary Alan Milburn recommends a legal guarantee of employment support for youths, warning of benefit cuts for non-compliance in upcoming report.

Former Labour health secretary Alan Milburn has proposed a legal guarantee for young people to access jobs, training, or employment support, emphasizing that those who decline these opportunities should face the loss of their benefits. This recommendation forms the core of his review into youth unemployment, which is scheduled for publication next week. The report aims to address the rising number of NEETs, defined as 16 to 24-year-olds not in education, employment, or training, a group that exceeded one million individuals earlier this year for the first time in over a decade.

Legal Duty for Employment Access

Milburn described the proposal as an opportunity guarantee during an interview with the BBC that will be broadcast on Sunday. He argued that the current system offers young people only a guarantee of a benefit, which he questioned as a viable life path. Under his suggested model, the government would have a legal duty to ensure every young person has access to a route into employment, similar to how local councils are legally responsible for offering accommodation or advice to homeless individuals.

Also read 'Being Alive Is Beyond My Budget': Call To Cut Young People's Benefits Causes Serious Alarm

He criticized previous employment schemes for being temporary and insufficient in tackling the root causes of youth detachment. The goal is to prevent young people from falling into long-term dependency on the welfare system. Milburn suggested that the current ratio of spending, where supporting young people on benefits is 25 times more costly than providing employment support, should be drastically reduced. He proposed bringing this ratio down to two to one through significant cuts to benefit spending and substantial injections into training and education.

Youth Allowance and Funding Shifts

The review is expected to recommend that individuals under the age of 25 can no longer claim the health element of universal credit or personal independence payments. Instead, they would be moved to a youth allowance, which would be paid at the same level as the standard rate of universal credit. This structural change is designed to streamline support while redirecting resources toward immediate workforce reintegration initiatives.

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All savings generated from this transition would be directly invested in a drive to get youths back into the workforce. However, this approach may require additional public funding in the short term. According to the think-tank Resolution Foundation, taxpayers could spend an extra 6 billion pounds annually in the initial phases to fund these enhanced support measures effectively.

Burnham Response and Political Context

Prime Minister Andy Burnham described Milburns forthcoming report as a watershed moment for how the government approaches youth support, but he stopped short of committing to implement all recommendations in full. Burnham admitted that the proposed reforms would require significant upfront investment, a necessity he acknowledged during a visit to Dublin on Friday. He emphasized that the report points to a very different way of thinking about welfare, moving away from leaving young people without support until they end up on benefits in their 20s.

Burnham noted that the issue extends beyond simple youth unemployment to include post-pandemic youth detachment, where too many young people feel lost and see benefits as their only alternative. He stated that the government can do better for this demographic, but he declined to provide a blanket assurance that the entire report would be accepted, citing the need to review the detailed recommendations before setting out the official response next week.

Internal Party Dissent and International Models

The proposal to withdraw certain benefits is causing disquiet among Labour MPs, who previously rejected similar attempts to curb welfare spending under Sir Keir Starmer. One likely rebel has already branded the proposals ludicrous, highlighting the political sensitivity of the reforms. Despite this internal resistance, Milburn is expected to point to countries such as the Netherlands, Germany, and Denmark, which spend significantly more on job support measures and maintain lower youth unemployment rates.

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The review serves as a central pillar in Burnhams claim that the government can rein in the runaway welfare bill through a Labour approach. The upcoming publication will likely intensify debates within the party about the balance between social safety nets and the drive for workforce participation. The government plans to bring forward major welfare reforms in 2027, aiming to implement these structural changes as a long-term solution to the crisis of youth detachment.