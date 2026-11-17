Alan Milburn's review highlights Scotland's 16 percent NEET rate. SNP ministers face pressure to act while Labour calls the situation a moral failing requiring immediate UK-wide intervention.

Alan Milburn 's long-awaited review has demanded a comprehensive overhaul of policies to address the rising number of young people in Scotland who are not in education, employment, or training. Nearly one in six young Scots aged between 16 and 24 fall into this category, a statistic that places Scotland ahead of other UK regions in terms of the scale of the problem. The report explicitly states that the underlying principles for fixing this issue should be applied across the entire United Kingdom to ensure uniform support for the next generation.

High NEET Rate Triggers Government Plea

The findings from Alan Milburn 's review have triggered an urgent plea from the UK Government for Scottish Government ministers to collaborate on tackling the problem. Douglas Alexander , the Scottish Secretary, emphasized that far too many young people are currently missing out on essential opportunities. He noted that approximately one in six young Scots are not in work, education, or training, describing the situation as a potential economic catastrophe and a moral failure if left unaddressed.

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The UK Government has positioned tackling this crisis as a top priority. Douglas Alexander welcomed the report for outlining a path forward that includes earlier support and real opportunities. He stressed that there must be a clear expectation that young people take up these opportunities, whether through training courses, apprenticeships, or their first jobs. This effort is intended to run alongside the Prime Minister's commitment to deepening devolution, aiming to push power out of the center and into the hands of cities and regions.

Scottish Minister Questions Crisis Label

Despite the urgency expressed by Westminster, Mairi McAllan , the SNP Education Secretary, has resisted defining the situation as a crisis. She repeatedly refused to confirm whether she believed a NEETs crisis actually exists in Scotland. Furthermore, Mairi McAllan stated that she does not like using the term NEET because she views it as a restrictive label that may not accurately reflect the diverse circumstances of young people.

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This cautious stance from the SNP has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties who view the data as undeniable evidence of systemic failure. The gap between the UK Government's insistence on immediate action and the Scottish Government's reluctance to fully embrace the terminology highlights a significant political friction point. While the Alan Milburn review calls for a unified approach, the Scottish Government appears hesitant to adopt the specific framing of the problem proposed by the report.

Devolved Powers Complicate UK-Wide Solutions

The Alan Milburn report makes a series of recommendations across education, health, and welfare, but these do not automatically apply in Scotland due to devolved powers. While some measures, such as a guaranteed job for eligible young people who have been out of work for 18 months, can apply across the UK, others cannot. For instance, a new Additional Cost Allowance to replace the health element of Personal Independence Payment will not apply in Scotland. This benefit has been devolved to Holyrood and has already been replaced with the adult disability payment.

Alan Milburn acknowledged that while the diagnosis of the problem is UK-wide, the institutional answer will differ because education, skills, health, and local government are devolved in Scotland. The report advises that each devolved government should consider how the proposed principles fit its own institutions and existing youth, careers, and employment services. This necessitates a tailored approach rather than a one-size-fits-all solution, requiring close cooperation between Holyrood and Westminster to ensure consistency in outcomes for young people.

Political Parties Demand Shared Responsibility

A Youth Employment Index by the accountancy firm PwC found that Scotland's NEET rate was 16 percent, which is higher than any other UK region. Labour highlighted that this figure indicates that 90,000 young people in Scotland are currently not in work, education, or training. Michael Marra , the Scottish Labour leader, described this statistic as a moral failing from a political system that has looked the other way for too long. He argued that the new deal for young people requires new ways of working from both the UK and Scottish governments.

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Michael Marra emphasized that getting young people into work is not solely about the benefit system. It involves education, the health service, and local economic development. He called for a move away from politics of point-scoring and finger-pointing toward delivering results. The Scottish Conservatives also weighed in, with leader Russell Findlay highlighting that the review found too little welfare spending went to supporting young people into employment. He urged John Swinney to note this ahead of his Budget, warning that Scotland cannot afford another year of soaring welfare spending and punishing taxes.

The Alan Milburn review serves as a critical benchmark for the future of youth policy in the UK. With one in six young Scots currently excluded from the labor market and education systems, the pressure is mounting on all political parties to deliver tangible results. The challenge now lies in bridging the gap between the UK Government's push for a uniform strategy and the Scottish Government 's need to navigate devolved powers effectively. The coming months will be crucial in determining whether a collaborative framework can be established to support the 90,000 young people identified as NEET.