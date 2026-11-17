Labour adviser Alan Milburn blames government tax policies on NEETs. The report urges welfare reform and youth guarantees to fix the youth unemployment crisis.

Labour adviser Alan Milburn has directly attributed the surge in youth joblessness to specific Government policies, including recent increases in National Insurance contributions and the minimum wage. The former Cabinet minister issued these stark warnings during a briefing on his landmark report concerning NEETs, a term describing young people aged 16 to 24 who are not in education, employment, or training. This intervention highlights the deepening tension within the Labour party regarding how to balance fiscal responsibility with social welfare commitments.

Milburn Criticizes Government Tax and Wage Policies

Alan Milburn stated there was absolutely no doubt that hiking national insurance and the minimum wage had severely damaged business sentiment among employers. He revealed that business owners have explicitly told him that these cost increases have made hiring young people significantly harder. Milburn argues that the current regulatory environment has made it excessively expensive, complex, and risky for firms to take on entry-level staff. He is urging the Government to implement measures that make hiring youth cheaper and less burdensome for businesses.

Also read Alan Milburn Report Proposes Subsidies to Reduce NEET Rates

Key Recommendations Include NEET Rate Reduction and Welfare Reset

The core proposals from the report focus on reversing part of Chancellor Rachel Reeves' £25 billion reduction in employers' National Insurance contributions. Milburn also suggests slowing the rate of increase in the youth minimum wage and pausing certain elements of Home Secretary Angela Rayner's Employment Rights Act. To prevent future negative impacts, he calls for new legislation forcing ministers to assess how tax hikes and regulations affect young workers before implementation. The ultimate goal is to slash the proportion of NEETs from 13 percent to 5 percent over the next decade.

Opposition Calls for End to Policy Mistakes Rather Than New Schemes

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch welcomed the focus on youth employment but criticized Labour for creating the crisis in the first place. She argued that Labour has made hiring young people virtually impossible through what she termed stupid policies, including the jobs tax and equivalence on youth minimum wages. Badenoch questioned whether the proposed review would ever save taxpayers money, noting that Labour appears reluctant to cut welfare costs. She suggested that instead of paying businesses to hire, the Government should simply stop implementing damaging regulations.

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Proposed Youth Guarantee and Financial Implications for the Economy

Alan Milburn is proposing a young people's guarantee that would entitle under-25s to a training place or job in exchange for losing access to sickness and disability benefits. This plan requires schools to rebalance curricula towards practical skills and double the number of apprenticeships over the next ten years. Independent experts warn that funding these new job schemes and subsidies could cost at least £6 billion a year. The report also indicates that reforming welfare in this manner will not deliver immediate savings, with benefits unlikely for at least ten years.

Government Endorsement Timeline and Political Fallout in Westminster

The Government is expected to endorse most proposals from the report but is likely to reject cutting National Insurance for firms employing young people. Legislation to implement these changes is not expected until the middle of next year, which has fueled speculation about a potential May election at Westminster. Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden is expected to welcome the proposals but stop short of accepting them in full. Meanwhile, Labour MPs are threatening a revolt against any effort to cut benefits, complicating the path to implementing Milburn's comprehensive system reset.