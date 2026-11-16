Alan Milburn Report Proposes Subsidies to Reduce NEET Rates

Alan Milburn's report suggests subsidies and NI cuts to help under-25s find work, while Andy Burnham warns against benefit cuts that could impoverish youth.

The potential costs of the Labour Party's drive to reintegrate inactive young people into the workforce are becoming increasingly apparent as Members of Parliament warn against reducing essential benefits. Ex-Cabinet minister Alan Milburn has drawn up plans that could provide firms with thousands of pounds in subsidies for hiring under-25s. His report, which will be published in full on Tuesday, is also set to propose cutting national insurance contributions for companies. Andy Burnham has insisted that paying for these reforms to reduce the number of NEETs - young people not in education, employment, or training - will mean spending differently rather than spending more money. However, there are significant concerns about the scale of the up-front investment required, with Labour MPs warning that people must not be stripped of their benefits. Savings are not expected from these proposals for around a decade, despite public finances being under massive strain.

Core Subsidy Mechanism and Financial Details

Mr Milburn is set to propose reducing employer national insurance contributions over five years for individuals aged 21 to 24, starting with the retail and hospitality sectors. The former Labour health secretary is expected to recommend doubling the threshold at which businesses start paying national insurance on earnings for this age group from £5,000 to £10,000. Employers that take on a young person who has been out of work for six months could receive a £3,000 youth jobs grant. A further £2,000 could be available for hiring a care leaver, a young parent, or a disabled young person. Small businesses with fewer than 50 staff would receive another £2,000 top-up. The number of such grants annually could rise from 20,000 a year to 60,000.

Also read Andy Burnham Faces Labour Backbench Rebellion Over Milburn Welfare Reforms

Stakeholder Positions and Political Debates

Mr Milburn has made clear that one of his suggestions will be for a legal guarantee of work, training, or employment support for young people, with those who refuse to take up the offer potentially losing benefits. He argues that equipping young people with skills is pointless if they cannot go on to access jobs, with changes to national insurance brought in when economic conditions allow. Given the economic backdrop, an immediate blanket cut to employer national insurance is not the best use of the several billions of pounds of public money such a move is estimated to cost. Mr Burnham said the politically sensitive review will be a watershed moment but stopped short of promising to accept its recommendations in full. In an article for the Guardian today, Mr Burnham promised generational reform with benefits as the backstop, not the starting point for young people. The Prime Minister said Government spending will shift away from paying for failure and towards investing in success.

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Impact on Welfare and Future Implications

Amid concerns among some Labour MPs about the extent of future support, Mr Burnham argued that any country focused on the future should make young people the priority for investment, not the target for cuts. He added that this would come with responsibilities, stating that if we give young people genuine opportunities to learn, train and work, we should expect them to take them where they can. Benefits must become the backstop, not the starting point, he said. The system will no longer begin by establishing which benefits a young person is entitled to receive, but will instead understand their ambitions and identify the help they need. Mr Milburn's independent report is expected to offer a radical overhaul of the welfare system to tackle the rise in the number of NEETs. The crisis could take a decade and billions of pounds to resolve, with Mr Milburn arguing that crude cuts would merely result in young people showing up elsewhere in the Government ledger.

Resistance to Benefit Reductions and New Allowances

Mr Milburn said some young people would receive less financial support under his proposals, which include moving them off some health-related benefits and onto a new youth allowance. This would instead be paid at the standard rate of universal credit, while under a separate recommendation the Government would have a legal duty to guarantee under-25s a job, employment support or training. However, any effort to cut payments to young people would face resistance from Labour MPs. Writing for Labour List, former shadow chancellor John McDonnell said there is universal backing for supporting young people back into work. He warned that impoverishing them in the short term, when the support and the jobs they need do not yet exist, will be seen as performative cruelty. McDonnell argued this approach plays to the malign prejudices that this is a snowflake and malingering generation.