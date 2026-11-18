Former Health Secretary Alan Milburn releases final report on youth unemployment, arguing that policy volatility rather than NEETs themselves causes the employment crisis.

Former UK Health Secretary Alan Milburn presented the final conclusions of his year-long investigation into the situation of young people not in employment, education, or training. The report was released during a press conference held at Google offices in London on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. Milburn argued that treating the more than one million individuals in this category as a single, uniform problem is fundamentally flawed. He emphasized that this demographic is not a cause of economic stagnation but a symptom of deeper systemic failures.

Homogenizing Youth Creates Policy Blind Spots

The core finding of the Alan Milburn report challenges the conventional approach to addressing youth unemployment by treating the cohort as a homogeneous group. Milburn stated that it is naive to believe that millions of diverse young people can be diagnosed and dealt with using a single standardized solution. He warned against focusing excessive attention on the individuals themselves, noting that they are merely the consequence of decisions made elsewhere in the political and economic spheres. This perspective shifts the blame away from the young people and toward the structures that have failed to support them.

Also read Alan Milburn Report Exposes Youth Joblessness Crisis Driven by Tax Hikes

Government Volatility Undermines Economic Certainty

A primary driver of the current employment crisis for young people is the lack of stability within government policy and leadership. Milburn criticized the constant rotation of Government Ministers, describing their desire to leave a legacy as a disruptive force that leads to unnecessary meddling. This frequent turnover prevents businesses from planning effectively, making it impossible to strategize even a decade into the future. The report suggests that the chopping and changing of political leadership creates an environment where long-term economic planning is unfeasible for employers.

Business Struggles With Regulatory Red Tape

The business sector is portrayed as a victim of political instability, unable to operate with the necessary certainty to hire and train young workers. Milburn described current subsidies and incentives as ineffective attempts to find solutions in the dark, likening them to blind man's bluff with little hope of success. He argued that the real issue is not a lack of initiatives but a lack of consistent framework. Businesses require a stable environment to commit to hiring, yet the current regulatory climate prevents them from doing so with confidence.

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Reforming Education and Labour Markets is Key

To resolve the issues facing NEETs, the report calls for a comprehensive national skills and development strategy that begins in early years education. Milburn urged the removal of bureaucratic red tape that currently prevents young people from securing even entry-level positions, such as a pot washer's job. He argued that the current system is overly restrictive, effectively blocking youth from entering the labour market regardless of their willingness to work. Simplifying these barriers is presented as a critical step toward increasing opportunities.

Investing in Curriculum Ensures Long-Term Growth

The final recommendations of the Alan Milburn report focus on shifting resources toward foundational support for the education sector. He called for a reduction in the heavy tax burden on businesses and a significant investment in teachers and the national curriculum. This approach aims to exponentially increase the opportunities available to young people by improving the quality of education and reducing fiscal pressures on employers. The report concludes that stability and strategic investment are the only viable paths to solving the NEET crisis permanently.