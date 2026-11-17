Alan Milburn's new report recommends sweeping benefit reforms and employer incentives to tackle the million-strong NEET population, urging Andy Burnham to prevent a lost generation of British youth.

A critical new review led by former Health Secretary Alan Milburn is calling on Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham to implement urgent measures to combat the growing crisis of youth inactivity across Britain. The report highlights that approximately one million individuals aged 16 to 24 are currently classified as Not in Employment, Education, or Training, commonly referred to as NEETs. Without immediate intervention, this figure is projected to rise significantly, potentially creating a lost generation of young people disconnected from the workforce.

Mr Milburn has explicitly told Labour Members of Parliament that the party must position itself as the 'party of work' rather than the 'party of welfare and of benefits.' He characterizes tackling youth inactivity as a definitive litmus test for the Labour Party's commitment to economic revitalization. The core argument suggests that preventing long-term exclusion requires making strategic policy choices that prioritize active participation over passive reliance on state support systems.

Also read Labour Faces Backlash As Alan Milburn's NEET Report Is Linked To AI Use

Proposed Benefit Overhaul and Youth Allowance

The review outlines a radical restructuring of the welfare system specifically designed for under-25s, recommending the removal of this demographic from the main sickness and disability benefit frameworks. Under the proposed plan, young people would cease to be eligible for Personal Independence Payment (PIP) and the health element of Universal Credit. Instead, a new 'Youth Allowance' would be established, set at the current base rate for young people, which is £338.58 a month.

To address specific medical needs without triggering the full disability framework, the report suggests introducing a new 'Additional Cost Allowance' to replace PIP for relevant cases. This structural change aims to simplify the benefits landscape for younger users while ensuring that those with genuine health barriers still receive targeted financial support without creating long-term dependency traps.

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Incentivizing Part-Time Work and Employer Hires

Mr Milburn argues that the current system often hinders the transition into employment by penalizing those who take on part-time roles. He states that working five, six, or ten hours a week should be viewed as a positive step toward a career, and the state should facilitate this rather than obstruct it. The report recommends that young people be allowed to keep more of their benefits when they secure part-time employment, making work financially worthwhile from the outset.

Furthermore, the review calls for doubling the National Insurance earnings threshold for under-25s from £5,000 to £10,000. This proposal directly counters the recent decision by Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who lowered the threshold from £9,100 to £5,000, a move that dragged numerous part-time starter jobs into the tax net. Mr Milburn cites evidence indicating that wage costs for young workers have surged by 65 per cent over the last five years, a trend he attributes partly to Labour's policy of equalizing the minimum wage for young people with the main national rate.

Government Funding and Job Placement Guarantees

To stimulate hiring, the report recommends that the government pay businesses up to £7,000 for every NEET individual they take on. This financial incentive is designed to help small businesses absorb the initial costs of hiring inexperienced youth. The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has already signaled alignment with these goals by announcing an expansion of a taxpayer-funded scheme. Starting from the end of November, every eligible 18 to 24-year-old on universal credit will be guaranteed a fully funded, six-month job matched to their skills.

This new job guarantee program reduces the waiting period from 18 months to 12 months and covers up to 25 hours of paid work per week at the relevant minimum wage. The report also mandates a legal entitlement for every young person to access a route into education, training, or work. While these opportunities would be guaranteed, the proposals warn that individuals who refuse to take up these offers could potentially face sanctions and lose their benefits.

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Long-Term Targets and Implementation Timeline

The review establishes a national ambition to reduce the NEET rate from 13 per cent to approximately 5 per cent by 2036, a milestone that would place the UK among Europe's top performers in youth participation. Historical data indicates that the UK rate has never fallen below 9.7 per cent since records began in 2001, underscoring the ambitious nature of this new target. To achieve this, a new 'Youth Opportunity Service' should be established across all of England by 2029.

This service would provide personalized participation plans and assign a named adviser to each young person, integrating employment, career guidance, health support, and practical assistance. The financial plan requires an initial £0.5 billion payment in the next financial year, scaling to a total of £5.8 billion annually by 2036-37. These costs would be partially offset by £3.6 billion in welfare savings and £2.4 billion in additional tax revenue generated from increased employment among the under-25 demographic.