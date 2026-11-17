A landmark review by Alan Milburn demands immediate multi-billion pound investment to reduce NEET rates. The report warns of long-term economic damage without urgent government action on youth employment.

A landmark report published on Tuesday has placed immense pressure on Prime Minister Andy Burnham to address the escalating youth worklessness crisis across the United Kingdom. The review, led by former Labour minister Alan Milburn, explicitly urges the government to commit a multi-billion pound investment to help young people transition from benefits into sustainable employment or educational pathways. This urgent call to action comes as warnings intensify regarding the rising number of young adults classified as not in education, employment, or training.

Alan Milburn Warns of Rising NEET Numbers

Alan Milburn warns that without implementing radical structural reforms, as many as 1.27 million individuals under the age of 25 could be classified as NEET within the next five years. Currently, the NEET rate stands at 13 per cent, representing approximately 981,000 people aged 16 to 24 across the UK. Although the report sets an ambitious goal of reaching NEET Zero, it realistically projects that even with significant intervention, the rate will only decrease to 6.8 per cent by 2036. This reduction signifies a major challenge for policymakers seeking to stabilize the workforce and support young adults during their critical early career years.

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Core Mechanisms for Reducing Youth Unemployment

The 278-page review proposes a comprehensive suite of interventions designed to overhaul the current system, including a new benefits structure and a one-stop-shop for support services. Key mechanisms include state subsidies for jobs, additional school testing, and the creation of a digital front door for immediate access to NHS mental health services. The report acknowledges that these programs will only begin generating financial savings in a decade, when an expected £5.8bn in annual funding is projected to lead to a £6bn reduction in welfare spending. To kickstart this process, the review demands a specific timetable for cash allocation within 100 days and a £500m downpayment scheduled for next year.

Competition Between Policy Goals and Employer Costs

Alan Milburn is highly critical of recent government policies, including those championed by Chancellor Rachel Reeves, arguing that the cost and complexity of hiring young workers has increased sharply. Wage costs for individuals aged 18 to 20 have soared by 65 per cent over the past five years, while the National Insurance rate has increased and the threshold fallen, adding £800 to the cost of employing a full-time worker. The report states there is nothing progressive about pricing young people out of work and notes that entry-level vacancies have fallen by 49 per cent over the past decade. Consequently, the review suggests a five-year glide path to lower National Insurance costs for workers aged 21 to 24, with the hope that the threshold for employers paying NI will eventually double to £10,000.

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Stakeholder Positions on Future Economic Strategy

The report highlights a complex landscape where social factors intersect with market failures, noting that 48 per cent of NEETs have a long-term health condition and one in three have never held paid work. Andy Burnham and Alan Milburn emphasize that the failure of both the state and the market has left young people facing a future of uncertainty exacerbated by social media, the pandemic, and the rise of Artificial Intelligence. While the review does not call for a complete reversal of Rachel Reeves' changes, it urges caution regarding the manifesto pledge to equalize the minimum wage for 18 to 20-year-olds with the National Living Wage. Angela Rayner's crackdown on zero-hours contracts is also scrutinized, with warnings issued about the potential unintended consequences on youth employment opportunities.

Real-World Impact and Immediate Next Steps

The immediate consequence of this report is a demand for accountability and rapid financial commitment from the current administration. The government is urged to almost double the number of young people employed as civil servants to address an imminent retirement bulge in health, education, and social care sectors. Alan Milburn concludes that the country cannot declare youth participation a national priority while refusing to pay for its realization. The report asserts that lower employment, weaker growth, bigger benefit bills, poorer health, and lost human potential all carry a significant price, framing the current decision as a choice between investing early in participation or paying later for systemic failure.