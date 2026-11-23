Former health secretary Alan Milburn reviews the crisis of nearly a million NEETs. Experts argue for routine, mental health support, and breaking the cycle of isolation and depression.

The former health secretary Alan Milburn recently published a critical review into the rising number of young people in the United Kingdom who are not in education, employment, or training, commonly known as NEETs. This demographic now accounts for nearly one million individuals, representing approximately one in eight of everyone aged between sixteen and twenty-four years old. This rate is currently the second-highest in Europe, surpassed only by Romania, signaling a deepening structural issue within the national labor and educational sectors.

Alan Milburn Review Structural Support Solutions

The review submitted by Alan Milburn proposes a comprehensive strategy to address this growing crisis, emphasizing the need for immediate and personalized intervention. A central pillar of his plan involves assigning a dedicated named adviser to every young person in this category to ensure they receive consistent guidance and support. Furthermore, the proposal advocates for fast-track access to mental health services, recognizing that psychological barriers are often the primary obstacle preventing re-engagement with society and the workforce.

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Cannabis Use Dopamine Impact On Motivation

Medical professionals observe a distinct pattern among these youths where prolonged inactivity leads to severe isolation and a loss of daily structure. As days blur together without academic or professional obligations, many individuals experience a decline in mood that quickly evolves into anxiety and clinical depression. In an attempt to cope with this overwhelming sense of boredom and emptiness, a significant number turn to smoking cannabis. However, this coping mechanism often exacerbates the underlying problem, as heavy and regular use of the drug is scientifically linked to increased apathy and a reduction in dopamine production.

Dopamine Deficiency And The Motivation Cycle

Brain imaging studies have confirmed that long-term cannabis users produce less dopamine, the neurotransmitter responsible for driving motivation and reward-seeking behavior. Consequently, the substance used to numb anxiety simultaneously strips away the very drive required to overcome it. This creates a vicious cycle where the lack of chemical motivation makes it nearly impossible for the individual to initiate the steps needed to exit their isolated state. The drug effectively saps the energy necessary to climb out of the psychological hole they have fallen into.

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Employment Health Benefits And Barriers

Despite the challenges, substantial evidence supports the notion that work serves as a vital therapeutic intervention for mental health. A government review conducted in 2006 concluded that being out of work is directly linked to poorer physical health and shorter life expectancies. Employment provides purpose, routine, and a sense of self-worth that is difficult to replicate in isolation. It offers the independence of earning one's own money and fosters social connections. However, breaking this cycle is difficult because anxiety and depression often precede the exit from education, with more than four in ten NEETs reporting a health condition that limits their ability to work.

Parental Roles Routines And Future Steps

Parents play a crucial role in disrupting this downward spiral, even when they cannot directly secure employment for their children. Experts advise establishing a firm routine, including set times for waking, proper meals, and daily outings, to restore structure to their lives. The job market presents additional hurdles, with more than a third of employers citing cuts to entry-level positions, while rising costs and AI automation further reduce opportunities. Nevertheless, maintaining a daily routine is essential to prevent the home environment from becoming a black hole of inactivity, helping young people gradually rebuild their confidence and readiness for the workforce.