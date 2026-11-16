Former cabinet minister Alan Milburn warns Labour's recent tax and wage hikes worsened youth unemployment. His new report calls for policy reversals and a young people's guarantee to tackle the Neets crisis.

A landmark report on the youth jobs crisis will urge ministers to undo the damage caused by Labour's first two years in office. Alan Milburn's long-awaited review will warn that Labour's tax hikes, inflation-busting rises in the youth minimum wage and new workers' rights charter have all helped make an already bleak jobs market for the young worse.

Milburn Review Warns Of Policy Failures

The former Labour cabinet minister will urge the Government to make it 'cheaper, simpler and less risky to hire a young person'. Recommendations include reversing part of Rachel Reeves' £25billion raid on employers' National Insurance contributions, slowing the rate of increase in the youth minimum wage and pausing elements of Angela Rayner's Employment Rights Act. The review highlights that recent political decisions have directly harmed young employment prospects.

Also read Benefits overhaul would halve number of Neets in a decade

Mr Milburn will also call for a new law to force ministers to consider the impacts of potential tax hikes and regulations on the prospects of young workers before they are implemented. He will propose spending billions of pounds on new job schemes and subsidies, to help tackle a situation that has seen more than a million young people classified as Neets - not in education, employment or training.

Tory Leader Demands Immediate Policy Changes

But he will warn that reforming welfare 'the Labour way' will cost billions and will not deliver savings for at least ten years. Kemi Badenoch welcomed the focus on youth jobs, but urged Labour to 'stop doing the stupid things' that have contributed to the Neets crisis. The Tory leader said Labour 'don't want to cut welfare' and questioned whether the review would ever save the taxpayer money.

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She added: 'They have made hiring young people virtually impossible with the jobs tax, the equivalence on the youth minimum wage, the Employment Rights Act - they have made it really tough. 'Now they are talking about paying businesses to try to bring those young people into employment. How about just stop doing the stupid things in the first place?' Mr Milburn's report is central to Andy Burnham's claim that he can reduce the runaway benefits bill 'in a Labour way' without resorting to 'crude cuts'.

Young People's Guarantee And Welfare Reset

Launching his report, Mr Milburn will say the scale of Britain's youth unemployment problem is a 'moral crisis', adding: 'A lost generation is not a fact of life. It is a choice. And I believe it's the wrong choice. It is time for a new settlement that makes getting young people into work, not welfare, the future for the next generation.' He will call for a 'complete system reset' of the welfare system, arguing that governments have ignored the Neets crisis for decades.

He proposes a 'national ambition' to slash the proportion of young people not in education, employment or training from 13 per cent to five per cent over the next decade, potentially getting 600,000 young people into work. Under-25s will be offered a 'young people's guarantee', entitling them to a training place or job, as well as 'instant access' to mental health support so that they are able to look for employment.

Financial Costs And Political Backlash

But they will be required to take up the opportunities offered to them. And they will lose access to sickness and disability benefits - a proposal that has triggered a major backlash on the Labour Left. The review will tell schools to 'rebalance' the curriculum towards practical skills, saying the number of young people undertaking an apprenticeship should double in the next decade. Independent experts have warned funding the plans could cost at least £6billion a year.

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Mr Milburn will present his findings to the Cabinet this morning. Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden will welcome the proposals but is expected to stop short of accepting them in full. Mr Milburn will argue that the Neets crisis has been building for 25 years and Britain now has the second highest rate of youth unemployment in Europe. The report will warn that if policies remain unchanged, the number of youngsters not earning or learning could reach 1.27million within five years.

Specific Impact Of Tax And Wage Changes

But Mr Milburn will acknowledge that some of Labour's decisions have worsened the situation. A Whitehall source said the report will warn the raid on employers' National Insurance had a 'profoundly negative' impact on the outlook for hiring. As Chancellor, Ms Reeves raised the headline rate of the tax, but also slashed the earnings threshold at which it is paid from £9,100 to just £5,000, dragging huge numbers of part-time starter jobs into the system.

Mr Milburn will say the threshold should be raised to £10,000 over time. He will warn that Labour's bid to equalise the minimum wage paid to young people with the main rate has damaged job prospects, citing evidence that wage costs for young workers have jumped by 65 per cent in five years. These specific financial figures form the core of the economic argument for reversing recent Labour policies to support young hiring.