Alan Milburn's report exposes one million NEETs in Britain. The plan demands welfare reform and apprenticeships to tackle the highest youth unemployment rate in Europe.

Alan Milburn is set to publish a damning report revealing that one million young people in Britain are currently not in work, education, or training. This statistic represents one in six individuals aged sixteen to twenty-four, a demographic increasingly described as being on the scrapheap and living on benefits. The scale of this crisis highlights a staggering waste of potential and imposes a burden on taxpayers that will run to many hundreds of billions of pounds if the Government continues to do nothing.

Milburn Report Details Europe's Highest Youth Joblessness

The research conducted by Alan Milburn shows that Britain currently holds the highest rate of youth unemployment in Europe, excluding Romania. This figure is four times higher than the rate observed in the Netherlands and twice as high as the rate in Ireland. Without urgent and significant action from policymakers, Milburn warns that the number of young people not in work or education will soon reach 1.27 million. More than half of these individuals have never held a job, missing even basic entry-level roles in retail or hospitality that have halved in the last four years.

Also read Alan Milburn Report Proposes Subsidies to Reduce NEET Rates

Stakeholder Views on Welfare Reform and Benefits

Andy Burnham faces a critical test to determine how seriously he intends to confront these major problems facing the country. The Labour Party hopes that rising to this challenge will allow it to start curbing the ever-increasing cost of welfare and offer respite to hard-pressed taxpayers. However, there is a stark contrast between the need for reform and the actions of some Left-wing Labour MPs who may block these measures. If rebellious backbenchers succeed in safeguarding the bloated welfare bill, they risk waving goodbye to a second term for the party.

Historical Context of NEET Statistics Since 1999

The term Neet was originally coined under Tony Blair in 1999, the same year the author became a special adviser to then Chancellor Gordon Brown. At that time, officials were worried about nearly 170,000 teenagers not in education, employment, or training. The Government's Bridging the Gap report from that year stated that the best defence against social exclusion is to have a job and that good education with right training is the best way to get one. Despite Labour being the party of work, recent years have seen a shift where backbenchers focus more on welfare spending than creating jobs.

Advertisement

Business Barriers and Apprenticeship Levy Failures

Businesses argue that red tape and increased costs of employing young people under Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner have not helped the situation. The number of apprenticeships has collapsed since the pandemic, and even local councils struggle to provide opportunities. One of Britain's biggest councils in a city with the highest levels of youth unemployment failed to spend millions allocated for the Apprenticeship Levy. Worse still, some of the money spent went on masters-level business courses for senior directors instead of training young people.

Proposed Opportunity Guarantee and Legal Reforms

Milburn proposes wide-ranging action including moving young people off sickness benefits to invest billions in employment support. He wants a new law creating an opportunity guarantee with a promise of a job, apprenticeship, training place, or health support for young people. The report also calls for National Insurance to be cut for under-twenty-fives while introducing tougher obligations for those who refuse opportunities. Those who refuse will lose their benefits, marking a shift toward a welfare system that prioritizes work over passive support.