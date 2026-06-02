Alan Titchmarsh sells £3.5m Hampshire home as plans for 160 new homes are revealed

Alan Titchmarsh has sold his £3.5million countryside retreat in Hampshire, escaping plans to build almost 160 homes directly behind it. The 17th century Manor Farm House, with four acres of delicately landscaped gardens, may soon have hundreds of new neighbours due to a masterplan that could see up to 156 new homes built on land directly behind the former Titchmarsh base.

Alan Titchmarsh has sold his £3.5million countryside retreat in Hampshire , escaping plans to build almost 160 homes directly behind it. The 17th century Manor Farm House, with four acres of delicately landscaped gardens, may soon have hundreds of new neighbours due to a masterplan that could see up to 156 new homes built on land directly behind the former Titchmarsh base.

The 77-year-old broadcast legend, who marked his 50th wedding anniversary last year with wife Alison, has now decamped to a £2.6million luxury five-bed retreat in Surrey they bought from Omaze winner Rachael Reid. Alan Titchmarsh and his wife Alison have finally found a buyer for their £3.5million country retreat in Hampshire after putting it on the market in September.

The sale price hasn't been declared, but greenfingered British icon Alan and his wife Alison had to knock almost half a million pounds off of the original £3.95m asking price before they were able to find a buyer. Sources close to the star have confirmed that the sale has gone through and Alan is 'very happy' in his new home.

The 7,930 sq ft Grade II listed Georgian five-bed had been sympathetically renovated by the Titchmarshes since buying it for £1.2million in 2022. Approached by the Daily Mail last year, Alan said the housing development proposals had 'nothing to do with our decision to move'. He said in December: 'We are simply downsizing and moving to be closer to our two daughters and our grandchildren who live a few miles away.

'Tempting as it might be to suggest that the proposed development (which may or may not come to fruition) has influenced our decision is completely wide of the mark. 'The village will remain a delightful place to live, with or without additional housing which will not impinge on the enjoyment or convenience of where we live at present.

' The site has been earmarked by local council bosses in the local development plan as being suitable for more than 200 homes that could meet unmet demand for housing. But residents of Holybourne - population 1,500 - are concerned that their tranquil village lives are about to be upended.

As well as the extra homes, the development will feature gardens and play areas and, according to Redbrown's own analysis, add an extra 700 car journeys to local roads each day - all coming from a single access road in the estate.

A view of the stunning gardens at Titchmarsh's Grade II listed former farmhouse near Alton The Titchmarshes have since bought the £2.6million house won by childcare worker Rachael Reid in an Omaze prize draw Some 38 comments have been received in support of the plans, largely for its plans to be made up of 40 per cent affordable housing - but they are crowded out by some 500 objections from locals over flooding, loss of parking, and traffic concerns. There are also fears that priceless Roman artifacts once belonging to the ancient town of Vindomi could be forever lost beneath the land; pottery and coins have been found nearby since the 1930s.

Despite Alan's insistence that the development played no part in his decision to leave, his former neighbours appear to suggest differently. One neighbour told the Mail last year: 'I'm sure anything like that is going to make you think, if someone's going to build in the back of your house.

' And one objection to the proposals raged: 'Even (redacted) knew when it was time to quit. The village does not want it





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Alan Titchmarsh Hampshire £3.5Million Country Retreat 160 Homes Holybourne Surrey Luxury Five-Bed Retreat Omaze Winner Rachael Reid Grade II Listed Georgian Five-Bed Redbrown Local Development Plan 200 Homes Holybourne Village Lives Governance

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