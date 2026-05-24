Alan Titchmarsh Slams BBC Radio 2 Presenter for Remarks on His Vehicle

Alan Titchmarsh, a well-known gardener and presenter, has taken a swipe at a BBC Radio 2 presenter who allegedly made negative comments about his vehicle. Titchmarsh, who recently relocated to a new home in Surrey, mentioned that he and his wife rely on their four-by-fours for shopping and navigating local potholes, particularly since the presenter is based in London.

Alan Titchmarsh has taken a swipe at a BBC Radio 2 presenter who 'lives in London' over alleged remarks about a vehicle he owns. Alan's comments came as he described a typical Saturday alongside his wife, Alison, in an interview; the couple recently relocated to a new home in Surrey after 'living in Hampshire around farmland for 40 years'.

By 7am, the Ground Force legend is brewing up a cuppa for Alison and is 'up and at 'em', tackling a crossword to keep his mind sharp and, naturally, heading outside to check his cherished garden. Come 11am, the pair might venture out for a spot of shopping; and for that, it appears they rely on their trusty four-by-fours.

However, Alan claims one BBC personality is far from impressed by the vehicles. He says the radio host 'slags them off', yet he and Alison depend on them, particularly when navigating local potholes, pointing out that the host is based in the capital. He told The Telegraph: 'Ali and I might head out and do a bit of shopping. We've lived in Hampshire around farmland for 40 years, so both of us have four-by-fours.

It's all right when Jeremy Vine slags them off, but he lives in London.

' Out here, we need them! If you saw our potholes! When the two of us are driving, we're almost always locked in conversation but I play music when I'm alone - either Classic FM, Radio 3 or Radio 4.

'The car picks up my iPhone music and I often listen to the score for the latest series of All Creatures Great and Small by Alexandra Harwood. It's lovely.

' Keen cyclist Jeremy previously documented motorists breaking traffic laws and shared these on social media in an effort to spotlight the dangers faced by cyclists. He ceased this activity after suffering online 'trolling'. He stated on X: 'I'm stopping my cycling videos. The trolling just got too bad.

They have had well over 100 million views, but in the end the anger they generate has genuinely upset me.

' Indeed, it reportedly got so bad that he received death threats for posting videos of drivers, with some cruelly dubbing him 'England's biggest ***hole'. He said: 'Some of the biggest videos were actually about the smallest incidents, like someone turning left in front of me.

'People are happy to discuss it, and I actually think that we'd all be safer if we all understood each other. People are going to drive 4x4s in Kensington and whatnot, but they need to have a bit of care for me on a bicycle.

'You might be in total control when you pass close by, but the person on a bicycle doesn't know that. I just hope I was part of a dialogue about it.





leedslivenews / 🏆 118. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Alan Titchmarsh BBC Radio 2 Presenter Vehicle Remarks Shopping Four-By-Fours Local Potholes Jeremy Vine Cycling Videos Trolling Death Threats Understanding Each Other

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Banish weeds on gravel with Alan Titchmarsh's chemical-free methodIf you've noticed weeds sprouting up in your garden, Alan Titchmarsh has a simple technique to tackle them - and it won't cost you a penny

Read more »

Alan Titchmarsh shares little-known 'rule' that will brighten up bare gardensAs gardeners head out to make the most of the bank holiday heatwave, many will likely be turning their attention to growing an eye-catching summer flower display

Read more »

Alan Titchmarsh warns BBC presenter ‘you’re on the verge of oversharing’A famous BBC host shared an embarassing story involving one of pop music's biggest stars and a toilet on today's Love Your Weekend With Alan Titchmarsh.

Read more »

Alan Titchmarsh's subtle dig at BBC star who 'lives in London'Alan Titchmarsh's comments came to light as he described a typical Saturday, which might include a shopping trip using something a BBC star has reportedly said they don't like

Read more »