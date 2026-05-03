Alan Titchmarsh Ventures into Murder Mystery Writing with New Novel

Gardening legend Alan Titchmarsh expands his literary repertoire with a foray into crime fiction, inspired by a transatlantic cruise. The 76-year-old author discusses his new murder mystery novel, his shift to a better work-life balance, and the success of his YouTube gardening channel.

Alan Titchmarsh , the renowned gardening expert and author, has embarked on a bold new literary venture at the age of 76, stepping into the world of murder mystery fiction with his 13th novel.

Inspired by a transatlantic cruise aboard Cunard’s Queen Mary 2, where he attended a literature festival with fellow writers and journalists, Titchmarsh was encouraged by a colleague to explore the crime genre. The idea took root, and he has since immersed himself in crafting a suspenseful narrative, blending his signature wit and engaging characters with the intrigue of a classic whodunit.

Despite his excitement, Titchmarsh admits to some apprehension about how the book will be received, acknowledging that critics may scrutinize his plot. However, he remains undeterred, emphasizing his enjoyment of the writing process and his commitment to delivering a story that balances tension with humor. As he told Yours Magazine, I have no doubt holes will be picked in my plot, but I have thoroughly enjoyed writing it. The characters are interesting and there’s a bit of humour.

I never write things terribly, terribly serious. This foray into crime fiction marks a significant departure from his previous works, which have primarily focused on gardening, lifestyle, and non-fiction. Yet, it reflects his enduring passion for storytelling and his willingness to explore new creative horizons. Beyond his literary pursuits, Titchmarsh has also been making adjustments to his professional life, prioritizing a better work-life balance.

He now avoids working on Fridays and occasionally Mondays, a decision that has allowed him to spend more time with family and pursue personal projects. One such project is his YouTube channel, where he shares gardening advice, tips, and demonstrations from his own garden. The channel has garnered millions of views, a testament to his enduring popularity and the intimate connection he fosters with his audience. It’s had millions of views, he told Yours.

It’s amazing. I think YouTube’s great strength is that it’s an intimate medium. One person has got you in their hand rather than a screen with a room and a country full of people watching it. In his YouTube videos, Titchmarsh offers practical guidance for gardeners of all levels, from beginners to seasoned enthusiasts.

Whether you have green fingers or just starting out with your very first window box, join me in my garden for practical tips, step-by-step guides, and plenty of friendly advice to help you make the most of your garden - large or small, he invites viewers. His recent episodes have covered seasonal tasks such as spring gardening, including tips on managing winter-damaged lawns, pricking out seedlings, sowing vegetable seeds, and planting hardy perennials.

He also recommends introducing cherry trees to gardens, emphasizing their beauty and practicality. Titchmarsh’s television show, Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh, continues to air on Sundays at 9.30am on ITV and ITVX, where he shares his expertise and passion for gardening with a wider audience. His ability to connect with viewers, whether through his books, YouTube channel, or television appearances, underscores his enduring appeal as a trusted and beloved figure in the world of gardening and beyond





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