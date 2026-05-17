Alana Percival Accuses Lee Andrews of Pulling The Same Airport 'Stunt' on Her

Former fiancée of Lee Andrews, Alana Percival, alleges he pulled a similar airport 'stunt' on her as he did to Katie Price, who is now his wife. On May 11 last year, she claims he pretended that he was coming to the UK but ended up not flying.

Lee Andrews ' ex-fiancée Alana Percival has claimed he pulled the exact same airport 'stunt' on her as he did to Katie Price , exactly a year ago to the day.

Lee was due to reunite with his wife Katie on Monday May 11 for a Good Morning Britain interview the following day, but failed to get on a flight. He later claimed he had 'things to do' but was still on his way. He also firmly denied reports he had a travel ban.

Katie, who wed Lee in January following a whirlwind ten-day romance, then branded their relationship a 'soap opera', before seemingly hinting the marriage was over by emerging without her wedding ring. While Lee has remained radio silent since uploading an Instagram video of himself at the airport, Alana has shared how she believes he is mirroring what he did in their relationship





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Lee Andrews Alana Percival Airport 'Stunt' Katie Price Romance Ten-Day

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