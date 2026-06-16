Alana Percival Reveals Terrifying Final Night with Ex Lee Andrews Before Fleeing Country

Lee Andrews' ex Alana Percival stated she believed he 'might kill her' during a frightening final night together before she fled after months of emotional manipulation. She recounted the night Lee accused her of updating Instagram, leading to volatile behavior that left her quivering in bed, fearing for her life. Alana also expressed sympathy for his now-wife Katie Price, noting both were drawn in by his manipulative tactics.

Alana Percival , the fitness influencer and former partner of businessman Lee Andrews , has provided a harrowing account of the final night she spent with him before escaping what she describes as a situation that nearly cost her life.

Speaking on the Crying In The DMs podcast, Alana, 32, detailed a pattern of emotional abuse and control that culminated in a physically threatening confrontation, reinforcing her belief that Lee could have killed her. Her narrative not only illuminates the depth of her personal trauma but also casts a further shadow over Andrews' rapidly disintegrating public image, particularly in light of his recent release from a Dubai prison on fraud allegations and his subsequent marriage to celebrity Katie Price.

The relationship between Alana Percival and Lee Andrews unfolded over several months and was characterized by increasing isolation and psychological manipulation. According to Alana, Andrews systematically sought to control her digital presence, eventually pressuring her to deactivate her Instagram account completely. This digital confinement was part of a broader strategy to sever her connections to the outside world, making her more dependent on him.

The final turning point arrived when Andrews mistakenly believed Alana had uploaded an Instagram story-an event triggered by a Google search that displayed a ring around her name. This misinterpretation sparked a volatile episode. Alana described spending the night quivering in bed, tears streaming, her mind consumed by a desperate plan to escape. She stated, "I genuinely thought that potentially he could have killed me," highlighting the lethal threat she perceived.

The intensity of his accusations and emotional whiplash-oscillating between aggression and feigned remorse-left her paralyzed with fear until a window of opportunity presented itself the next day. With the help of a friend, she packed a suitcase, booked a flight, and left the country, convinced her life was in immediate danger. Beyond her own experience, Alana Percival expressed a profound sense of empathy for Katie Price, Andrews' current wife, whom he married in a whirlwind ceremony in January.

She acknowledged that both she and Price, despite their different circumstances, share similar vulnerabilities and a desire for love, which Andrews expertly exploits. Alana recounted a phone call with Price shortly after her relationship with Andrews began, in which Price thanked her and other women for warning about his alleged conman behavior. Yet, Price quickly resumed her relationship with Andrews, even traveling to Dubai.

Alana refrained from outright condemnation, recognizing the addictive cycle of abuse that can draw victims back despite clear warnings from loved ones.

"Every time I went home...my friends and family would tell me he's a weirdo. I'd be there for weeks, and then I would start thinking it myself, but then I'd go back again," she reflected, describing the心理 grip that makes leaving so arduous. Her comments underscore a tragic pattern where manipulation overrides rational caution. Lee Andrews' public profile has been in freefall amid multiple allegations.

After his marriage to Price, he was arrested in Dubai on fraud charges, with reports indicating Price refused to pay a six-figure sum for his release. He served time in Al Awir Central Prison before being released. Upon his release, he returned to Instagram, posting a video in which he claimed his imprisonment was on suspicion of espionage-a narrative contradicted by mounting evidence suggesting fraud was the cause.

When the Daily Mail sought comment from Andrews, it was Katie Price who responded with the tepid "There are two sides to every story," a statement that does little to dispel the accumulating claims against him. Alana's testimony adds another layer to the growing dossier of accusations, painting a portrait of a man adept at weaving safety and danger into a single, oppressive tapestry.

Her story serves as a stark reminder of how emotional manipulation can escalate into physical terror, and why escaping such relationships often requires extraordinary courage and external support





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Lee Andrews Alana Percival Katie Price Emotional Manipulation Fleeing Country Fraud Allegations Dubai Prison

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