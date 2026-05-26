Alana Percival shares pointed posts about 'karma' after Lee Andrews' mystery disappearance

Alana Percival, Lee Andrews' ex-fiance, has shared pointed posts about 'karma' on social media after he was thought to have been arrested in Dubai following his mystery disappearance. She met former glamour model Katie, 48, and married her earlier this year after a whirlwind romance. The drama over his whereabouts continued to unfold this weekend amid claims his phone has been turned back on, just hours after his father reported he's currently locked up in a prison in Dubai.

Lee Andrews ' ex-fiance Alana Percival has shared pointed posts about 'karma' after he was thought to have been arrested in Dubai following his mystery disappearance .

She met former glamour model Katie, 48, and married her earlier this year after a whirlwind romance. The drama over his whereabouts continued to unfold this weekend amid claims his phone has been turned back on, just hours after his father reported he's currently locked up in a prison in Dubai. Alana took to her social media to repost two quotes from a psychology account, one stating 'Karma: no need for revenge. Just sit back and wait.

' and the other 'Those who hurt you will eventually screw up themselves and if you are lucky, God will let you watch. ' She also claimed to have received 'threatening messages' in the middle of the night warning her to stop talking about Lee. Alana has spoken in detail about the elaborate scams she claims she was victim to during her relationship with Lee and issued a fresh warning to Katie.

She has claimed that someone close to Lee has tried to warn her off discussing her bad experience with him and called out the messages on social media





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Lee Andrews Alana Percival Karma Mystery Disappearance Arrested In Dubai Relationship With Lee Elaborate Scams Warning To Katie Threatening Messages

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