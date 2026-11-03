Alaska Voters Ignore Mary Peltola Profanity Scandal Amid Senate Race

Despite leaked texts and criticism from Dan Sullivan and Donald Trump, Alaska voters remain unbothered by Mary Peltola's profane language, keeping the Senate race competitive.

Alaska voters are largely dismissing the controversy surrounding Democratic Senate candidate Mary Peltola, remaining unshaken by leaked text messages that reveal her use of profane and derogatory language. This indifference persists despite intense efforts by Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan and former President Donald Trump to weaponize the revelations against her during the midterm election cycle.

Scandal Details And Text Message Evidence

Multiple sources, including nine former staffers, have accused Peltola of being prone to anger and using offensive rhetoric. The New York Times reported that leaked texts showed Peltola reacting to a commercial featuring a commercial fisheries executive by stating, 'F**k that r***rd.' She followed this with the phrase 'I nothing him,' which her campaign described as a term of dismissal.

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At least four former employees claimed they heard Peltola use a homophobic slur, an allegation her campaign firmly denied. The exposure of these messages was amplified when Sullivan distributed a printout of the article at campaign events, arguing that Peltola 'doesn't like her fellow Alaskans.' The timing of these disclosures coincided with a period where Sullivan was actively trying to leverage her perceived outbursts to bolster his own re-election prospects.

Political Backlash From Republican Leaders

The scrutiny intensified when Donald Trump visited Alaska for an October midterm rally. During his speech, the former president labeled Peltola a 'nut job,' directly attacking her character in front of supporters. This intervention from the highest levels of the Republican Party was intended to frame Peltola as unfit for office based on her emotional regulation and language.

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Sullivan has consistently aligned his messaging with Trump's approach, using the leaked communications as evidence of Peltola's temperament. However, these high-profile attacks have not yet translated into a significant shift in public opinion among the electorate in the Last Frontier, according to recent anecdotal evidence from the ground.

Voter Reactions And Local Context

Residents spoke to the Daily Mail about their perspectives on the scandal. Don Rearden, a high school friend of Peltola, suggested that Alaskans would 'probably forgive her' for language that is often commonplace among the state's fishing industry workers. He noted a double standard, pointing out that others, including Trump, use similar language without facing the same level of condemnation.

Warren Richard Jones, an independent and former US Marine, stated that while he disliked the tirades, they were not a deal-breaker for his voting decision. He explained that having served in the Marines, he was familiar with such language and found certain comments, like 'I nothing him,' to be genuinely funny rather than offensive.

Erika Monahan, who intended to vote for Peltola, admitted that 'saying something impolite behind closed doors' was not ideal behavior. However, she emphasized that her primary concern was Sullivan's continued loyalty to Trump and his support for what she described as a 'stupid and unlawful war.' For Monahan, policy differences outweighed concerns about Peltola's private communications.

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Personal Tragedy And Campaign Explanations

Peltola's campaign has attributed some of the aggressive language to her struggle with severe personal grief. In 2023, she lost both her husband and her mother within a four-month span. Campaign spokesman Harry Child told the Times that Peltola was parenting children through their own grief while serving full-time in the US House of Representatives thousands of miles from home.

The campaign described her situation as shouldering an 'enormous burden of grief' while running a competitive re-election campaign. This explanation was offered to contextualize her behavior and explain why she sometimes struggled to deal with her emotions in public-facing or private digital communications during a highly stressful period.

Additional Controversies And Polling Impact

Beyond the profanity scandals, Peltola has faced criticism for her interactions with Planned Parenthood. The Times reported that she sent angry texts to staff in 2024 after they criticized her vote on a bill containing anti-abortion policies. She allegedly wrote, 'I hope Planned Parenthood knows that if we don't win it's more their loss than ours. F**K THOSE B****ES,' and made comments wishing death upon a board member.

A separate rumor circulated in the conservative publication Alaska Landmine claiming Peltola used the N-word after an October 2024 dinner honoring nearly 4,000 Black soldiers. Her team denied this as a 'smear campaign.' Despite these multiple controversies, some polls have shown Peltola taking a lead over Sullivan even after the initial Times article broke, suggesting the scandal has failed to damage her standing among voters.