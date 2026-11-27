Christina Blake, 38, died at Big Lake Airport after walking into a spinning propeller. Family cites mental illness and substance abuse as factors in the tragic incident.

Christina Blake, a 38-year-old Alaska mother, died on Tuesday afternoon after walking directly into the spinning propeller of an airplane at Big Lake Airport near Anchorage. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. when Blake exited her vehicle on the taxiway and approached the stationary aircraft with its engines running. Authorities confirmed she was struck by the machinery and died at the scene, marking a tragic end to a life complicated by significant health struggles.

Incident Details at Big Lake Airport Runway

Police reports indicate that Blake was driving alongside the runway with a male passenger in the front seat when she suddenly exited the car. She approached the airplane pilot and appeared to gesture toward the cockpit, seemingly attempting to communicate or direct the aircraft. The plane had stopped and was waiting for her vehicle to clear the area when she stepped onto the tarmac. Despite the visible danger of the spinning blades, Blake walked into the propeller, resulting in immediate fatal injuries. The Alaska State Troopers confirmed that the engine was active while the plane remained stationary on the ground.

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Family Cites Mental Health and Substance Abuse

Blake's family has stated that she suffered from a long history of mental illness, specifically schizophrenia, which likely contributed to her fatal actions. Her half-sister, Sheri Stewart, told the New York Post that Blake had struggled with the condition for much of her life and frequently used substances to cope. Stewart revealed that Blake had previous legal encounters in Oregon where she got in trouble for attempting to direct traffic. In one instance, Stewart had to post bail for her sister's reckless behavior. Stewart noted that she is a US Navy veteran and had previously shown Blake specific hand signals used to direct aircraft. She believes Blake may have been attempting to replicate those military signals, thinking she was directing the plane's movement.

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History of Decline and Medication Issues

Laura, Blake's aunt, provided additional context regarding the family's concerns about Blake's mental state. She explained that there was a clear difference in Blake's behavior depending on whether she was taking her prescribed medication. The family suspects that Blake was not on her medication at the time of the accident. Laura described a period of stability in 2018 when Blake was adhering to her treatment, raising her two daughters, owning a home, and holding a good job. However, she later fell into toxic relationships and spiraled into severe alcohol and drug abuse. The family believes intoxication and untreated psychosis made Blake feel invincible, leading her to walk into the dangerous machinery without fear.

Official Investigation and Upcoming Reports

The investigation into the death is currently ongoing, with multiple agencies involved to determine the precise cause and circumstances. Austin McDaniel, the Interim Deputy Commissioner with the Alaska Department of Public Safety, stated that officials are looking to establish the manner of death. They are also evaluating whether any state criminal laws were violated that contributed to the tragedy. An autopsy will be performed on Blake's body, and a toxicology report is pending to check for substances in her system. Furthermore, the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration may investigate whether airport procedures, pilot actions, or aircraft safety features played a role. The family continues to grieve, with Stewart describing her sister as a beautiful person who lost control of her health.