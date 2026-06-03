Alaskan Bush People Star Matt Brown's Death Leaves Family in Grief and Relief

The death of reality TV star Matt Brown at 43 has left his family grappling with profound grief, but some members reportedly feel relief after his body was recovered from a river in Washington. Brown struggled with addiction for years, leading to strained relationships and broken family ties. His youngest brother, Noah Brown, disclosed the discovery of his body and indicated a possible suicide. The family's complex emotions highlight the toll of long-term addiction on loved ones.

Fans were shocked to learn of the death at 43 of Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown last week, but his loss has reportedly left his family utterly devastated.

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that family sources said those close to him have been shocked and battling overwhelming grief. However, some family members are allegedly experiencing a swirl of conflicting emotions, including feelings of relief after his body was pulled from the water in northern Washington state's Okanogan County last week.

According to the publication, sources said Brown's yearslong struggle with addiction had been a constant source of worry for family members, who were regularly concerned about what state he might appear in at family functions. They also suggested that the reality star could allegedly set off confrontations when he showed up while using, leaving some of them with an enduring fear of his presence and the 'scary' interactions that could ensue, which led to emotional strain with several family members.

Even as they grieve Brown's death, sources claimed that some family members now have at least some sense of relief because there's no more fear of 'when and where he will appear and strike next.

' Family sources told TMZ on Tuesday that the death of Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown left his family overwhelmed with grief. However, some family members are allegedly relieved following his yearslong battle with addiction However, the sources added that plenty of the late reality star's family members felt sympathy for his battle with addiction. TMZ previously reported just days before Brown's death that multiple family members had broken off contact with him.

The late Alaskan Bush People star filmed himself in the nude and while allegedly under the influence as he navigated a public park in Washington. Viewers were particularly disturbed when Brown appeared to show that he was carrying a firearm.

According to the publication, family sources alleged that multiple family members broke off contact with Brown about five years earlier due to his addiction issues and troubling, erratic behavior, though they noted that his mother, Ami Brown, at first was resistant to the idea. Earlier this week, Brown's youngest brother, Noah Brown, suggested that he had died by suicide, and he spoke of a wound on his body that looked to be 'self-inflicted' but did not reveal its location or severity.

Noah, 33, told US Weekly of the heartbreaking conclusion to the search: 'For the past couple days, I've been communicating back and forth with the different search teams.

'There two separate search teams that were going to look for him. They were nonprofits and we're all communicating.

'One of the smaller, more local teams decided to go out yesterday, and about - I think it's 3:20-something, 3:27, 3:28, something like that - they texted me and told me they had found him. So I rushed down to the spot.

' He added that rather than 'leaving the body where it was' the small search team decided to load Brown 'into a small skiff' and move his body 'to shore. ' 'Then myself and the rest of the people that were looking hauled the skiff up further on the shore, and that's where it was… when the coroner came. Right now, all I can say is that he was lost in the river.

He was lost in the river and we found him.

' Brown's body is with the coroner with an autopsy planned. Noah posted a video informing fans of the discovery of Brown's body, saying: 'It's late, and I have some bad news. ... It's been a long day.

For the past couple days, I've been working with search and rescue groups trying to locate the body. And today, the group that I was working with located the missing body, and I identified it as Matthew.

'I was there when we pulled him out of the river. 'We hauled him up off the bank. And then, after the sheriffs got there and everything, the coroner did his thing, and I went down to identify that it was him. It's definitely Matthew.

His ID and Social Security card was on him, and I was able to visually identify that it was Matthew.

' In the wake of Brown's death, Bear shared a heartbreaking tribute to Brown. He wrote: 'It is with broken hearts that we share the loss of our beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, Matthew Brown





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