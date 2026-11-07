Albanese Government Halts Victoria Barracks Sale Amid Public Pressure

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reverses the decision to sell Sydney's Victoria Barracks, confirming the historic 186-year-old site will remain in public ownership following intense political and community opposition.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has officially abandoned the federal government's plans to sell Sydney's historic Victoria Barracks, ending a contentious dispute that has persisted for months. The announcement confirms that the 186-year-old landmark in Paddington will remain under public ownership, effectively ending speculation that the prized inner-city property would be privatised or redeveloped for commercial use. This strategic reversal marks a significant policy shift for the federal administration, which had previously identified the site for disposal as part of a broader military property divestment strategy.

Victoria Barracks Removal From Sale List

The 186-year-old sandstone complex was originally earmarked for sale as part of the Australian Defence Department's $1.8 billion property divestment program. This large-scale initiative targeted approximately 67 military sites across the country for potential disposal to generate revenue and streamline defence assets. However, Victoria Barracks has been pulled from the sell-off list along with three other properties, ensuring the colonial-era site stays within government control. Under the revised plan announced on Sunday, the Commonwealth retains full authority over the historic precinct, which will be opened to the public rather than transferred to private buyers.

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Political Opposition Drives Reversal

The decision to halt the sale follows fierce and rare bipartisan opposition, including criticism from former prime ministers Tony Abbott, John Howard, and Paul Keating. These former leaders argued that the nationally significant site should remain in public hands, citing its historical value to the nation. NSW Liberal Senator Jess Collins and NSW Labor MP for Coogee Marjorie O'Neill also drove a sustained campaign against the proposed disposal, highlighting the cultural importance of the barracks to the community. The coalition of veterans, historians, and high-profile political figures created mounting pressure that ultimately compelled the government to reconsider its stance on the asset.

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Defence Minister Richard Marles Policy Shift

Defence Minister Richard Marles previously spent months defending the proposal, maintaining until October that the site was underutilised and should be sold. The minister had previously joked about the barracks being the oldest wine cellar in Sydney, noting it was occupied by only a small section of the military hierarchy. This stance contrasted sharply with the current outcome, where Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed the site would remain in public hands. Albanese stated that Victoria Barracks has a special place in the nation's history and that the government will preserve it for public commemoration rather than private profit.

Future Public Access And Heritage Preservation

While Victoria Barracks will no longer operate as an active Australian Defence Force facility, the Commonwealth will retain control of the historic precinct to ensure its preservation. The site is widely regarded as one of Australia's most significant military locations, featuring colonial-era architecture that attracts heritage enthusiasts and tourists. The government aims to open the historic sites and buildings to the public, allowing citizens to engage with the nation's military history in a tangible way. This move ends the uncertainty surrounding the future of the landmark, which had faced potential redevelopment threats since the initial divestment plans were first introduced.