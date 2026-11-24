Australia enacts strict Digital Duty of Care laws targeting big tech, imposing billions in fines and algorithm changes to protect children online.

The Albanese Government has officially secured the passage of the Digital Duty of Care laws after striking a pivotal political agreement with the Greens. This legislative milestone transforms controversial online safety measures into binding law, fundamentally altering how major technology platforms operate within Australia. Critics have immediately raised concerns regarding potential impacts on freedom of expression, while proponents argue the reforms are necessary to curb harmful digital content.

Penalties And Corporate Liability Mechanisms

Under the amended legislation, technology firms face severe financial consequences for failing to proactively remove harmful material. The Labor Party secured Greens support through a strict amendment that allows fines of either $109 million or up to five per cent of global revenue, whichever amount is higher. For multinational corporations such as Meta, Google, and TikTok, these penalties could reach billions of dollars. Communications Minister Anika Wells described the package as the most significant online safety reform in the nation's history, emphasizing that big tech must take responsibility for user safety.

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Platform Algorithm Changes And User Choice

A core component of the new rules is the 'My Feed, My Way' policy, which mandates that social media feeds change to give users more control. Platforms like Facebook and Instagram must allow Australians to choose whether their content is driven by engagement algorithms or accounts they explicitly follow. The legislation aims to reduce the automatic power of recommendation systems to push content based on user behavior. Minister Wells clarified that the goal is to give adults choice and remove illegal material, not to control lawful adult speech online.

Expanded Powers For The eSafety Commissioner

The reforms significantly expand the regulatory authority of the eSafety Commissioner to tackle online risks. Companies are now required to proactively identify and mitigate 'harmful' content rather than waiting for user complaints. This shift places the burden of proof and action squarely on technology providers. Senator Sarah Hanson-Young likened the approach to safety standards for food producers and toy manufacturers, stating that big tech will no longer be permitted to create products that endanger users without accountability.

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Opposition And Political Concerns

The political opposition has strongly criticized the legislation, warning that it threatens democratic values. Coalition communications spokeswoman Sarah Henderson argued that the bill creates a framework where the government of the day could effectively impose political censorship. She claimed the laws are undemocratic and dangerous to free speech. One Nation leader Pauline Hanson also condemned the measures, labeling them a censorship bill that could restrict lawful political debate under the guise of child safety.

Age Verification And Child Protection Standards

While the law does not directly mandate national ID checks, it forces platforms to implement strict age-assurance measures to avoid massive fines. Companies must assess risks related to child sexual abuse material, grooming, pornography, self-harm content, and fake nude images. Technology providers have warned that these requirements may extend to messaging apps, email services, and cloud storage. The exact implementation methods remain to be determined by individual companies and future enforcement decisions by regulators.