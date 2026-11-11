Albanese Government Removes Controversial Content From Stop It Now Website

The Albanese government has quietly removed modules from the Stop It Now! Australia website following backlash that language downplayed child sexual abuse fantasies.

The Albanese government has quietly removed specific modules from the taxpayer-funded Stop It Now! Australia website following intense public backlash over language that critics argued risked downplaying child sexual abuse. This editorial overhaul comes weeks after the controversial advice, which included telling individuals not to beat themselves up for having sexual fantasies about children, sparked widespread condemnation across the political spectrum and media outlets.

Controversial Modules Removed From Site

Several units from the digital platform have been taken offline after attracting severe criticism for their tone and content. One of the removed modules previously recommended that individuals avoid sexual fantasies about children during masturbation and advised them to focus on physical sensations instead. The text explicitly stated that it was not realistic for many people to never have such fantasies and urged self-acceptance and compassion rather than self-blame.

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Another section, linked to the British sister site, had questioned whether paedophiles could stop being attracted to children, comparing such attempts to gay conversion therapy. The original text noted that while some desire to change their attraction, the effectiveness of such changes is debated and the practice is akin to historical efforts to alter homosexual interests. Parts of the website that launched in April under a $9.6 million government program also changed previous recommendations, now advising people to call someone, leave the room, and journal their thoughts if they experience sexual fantasies about children.

Government Defense And Expert Support

A spokesman for Attorney-General Michelle Rowland confirmed that the department was working with the website provider to review the content based on evidence and expert advice. The spokesman defended the service as a direct implementation of recommendations made by the 2017 Royal Commission into Child Sexual Abuse. The official statement emphasized that child sexual abuse in any form is an abhorrent crime and that perpetrators must face the full force of the law, while the website serves to support those concerned about their thoughts.

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Professor Daryl Higgins, Director of the Institute of Child Protection Studies at the Australian Catholic University, told the Daily Mail that the website was designed to provide a humanised response to individuals who recognised they needed help. He argued that society must provide a pathway for those who do not want to act on their thoughts, stating that the risk of not offering such support is greater than the risk of running the service. Higgins stressed that the service could not simply begin and end with a phone call, but must serve as a linkage point to an integrated set of specialist supports.

Opposition Demands Accountability

Opposition child protection spokesman Matt O'Sullivan accused the Albanese government of covering their tracks amid serious questions over who allowed the materials to be published in the first place. Senator O'Sullivan demanded answers regarding who approved the controversial material, who ordered its removal, and why action was only taken after public exposure. He described the incident as another example of the government outsourcing responsibility to bureaucrats and external agencies to shift blame when things go wrong.

The opposition argued that ministers cannot simply scrub material from a website and expect the controversy to disappear, insisting that they must take responsibility for protecting children rather than hiding behind administrative processes. The website was first introduced as a pilot program by Jesuit Social Services in September 2022 before being expanded into a federally funded national scheme in April 2026. The former Morrison government had developed and funded the initial plan under the National Strategy to Prevent and Respond to Child Sexual Abuse in 2021.

Long Term Strategy For Child Protection

The controversy highlights the complex challenges in preventing child sexual abuse while managing public perception and political accountability. The government maintains that the service is essential for diverting potential offenders before they commit crimes, a stance supported by experts who view the website as a critical public health intervention. The ongoing review aims to ensure the content remains evidence-based while addressing the concerns raised by the public and political opponents about the language used.

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The Albanese government continues to face pressure to demonstrate that it is effectively implementing the Royal Commission's recommendations without compromising the safety and dignity of victims. The removal of the specific modules signals a shift in communication strategy while the broader framework of support remains in place. Stakeholders await further details on the revised content and the long-term evaluation of the program's effectiveness in reducing child sexual abuse.