Albanian Drug Gang Member Wins Right to Challenge Deportation Order

An Albanian immigrant jailed for a £1.5m cannabis plot defeats deportation after a judge rules the crime did not cause serious harm because plants were seized before sale.

Ndue Paluca, an Albanian national involved in a major £1.5 million cannabis cultivation conspiracy, has successfully secured the right to appeal his deportation from the United Kingdom. An immigration tribunal ruled that his criminal actions may not meet the legal threshold for 'serious harm' because law enforcement intercepted the drugs before they entered circulation on the streets. This decision allows Paluca, who was originally sentenced to ten months in prison, to contest the Home Office's removal order in a higher court. The ruling highlights the complex intersection between criminal sentencing and human rights protections for foreign nationals with families in the UK.

Tribunal Rejects Serious Harm Classification for Cultivator

Upper Tribunal Judge Sarah Grey presided over the case at Field House in central London and quashed the previous tribunal's finding that Paluca's offending caused significant damage to society. The core of the legal dispute centered on whether the offense warranted automatic deportation, which typically applies to sentences of twelve months or longer. Paluca had received a ten-month sentence in 2021, technically placing him below the standard minimum for mandatory removal. Judge Grey determined that the first-tier judge had erred by not properly accounting for the fact that the cannabis plants were seized before they could be sold or consumed by the public.

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The evidence showed that police raided multiple farms, including locations in Ashford, Kent, and Watton-at-Stone in Hertfordshire, seizing more than 485 plants and over £61,000 in cash. Despite the scale of the operation, which aimed to generate £1.5 million annually, Paluca's specific role was identified as that of a 'gardener' at a single property. The tribunal concluded that because the drugs never reached the streets, the alleged 'serious harm' to society was not realized in practice. This distinction formed the basis for overturning the earlier decision to dismiss Paluca's appeal against his removal.

Family Rights and Article 8 Protection Considered

A critical factor in the tribunal's decision was the potential impact of deportation on Paluca's family life, protected under Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights. The judge noted that the previous legal team had failed to meaningfully engage with a social worker's report detailing Paluca's role as a primary carer for his two young children. Paluca entered the UK without permission in 2012 and has since formed a family with a Lithuanian partner. The tribunal found that removing him would be 'unduly harsh' on his children, whose rights to family life could be violated by the separation.

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Paluca initially challenged his deportation order in October 2023, arguing that his rights under the European Convention on Human Rights were being infringed. However, the first-tier immigration tribunal rejected this challenge in March 2025, ruling that the gravity of his criminal offenses outweighed his personal circumstances. Paluca's legal representatives appealed to the Upper Tribunal, arguing that the lower court overlooked key evidence regarding the seizure of the crops and the absence of harm to the community. Judge Grey accepted these arguments, setting aside the previous decision in its entirety and remitting the case for reconsideration by a new judge.

Political Backlash and Broader Immigration Context

The ruling has drawn sharp criticism from senior Conservative politicians, who argue that such decisions undermine the justice system. Chris Philp, the Shadow Home Secretary, described the outcome as 'absurd,' stating that being caught red-handed by police should not count in favor of a criminal. Philp emphasized that the Conservative party would repeal the Human Rights Act and withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights to ensure that foreign criminals face deportation. He argued that the current legal framework allows 'lawfare' to become a tool for criminals to avoid consequences, thereby eroding public trust in immigration controls.

This case is part of a growing series of controversial immigration rulings that have sparked debate across the UK political landscape. In a similar recent instance, a kidnapper named Avdi Alija was granted the right to challenge his own deportation despite having been convicted of 50 offenses, including burglary and kidnapping. These decisions highlight the tension between strict enforcement of criminal law and the protections afforded by human rights conventions. As Paluca's case moves to the first-tier tribunal for a fresh hearing, it will further test the boundaries of how 'serious harm' is defined in the context of illegal immigration and organized crime.