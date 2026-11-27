Elvis Mula and three associates sentenced to prison for failed £30m cocaine retrieval operation in Dover Straits, thwarted by NCA surveillance.

Albanian gang leader Elvis Mula and three accomplices were sentenced to prison terms at Maidstone Crown Court for their involvement in a botched £30 million cocaine retrieval operation in the Dover Straits. The National Crime Agency (NCA) thwarted the plot in November 2024, preventing a massive shipment of drugs from reaching the UK streets.

The Failed Retrieval Operation

The core of the conspiracy involved the retrieval of 374 kilograms of cocaine, valued at £29.9 million on the street, which had been dropped into the sea from a shipping container. Mula, 38, had tracked the drugs internationally prior to their release. His team, consisting of skippers Leonard Steadman, 66, Wayne Bath, 47, and Cameron Weedon, 27, sailed from Queenborough Harbour on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent.

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Video evidence captured the group displaying camaraderie before their mission, with Mula hugging his associates beside his black Bentley. The drugs were secured in waterproof packaging and fitted with GPS trackers to assist the criminals in locating the cargo in the ocean. The group had conducted extensive dry runs on their vessel, the Duke IV, to prepare for the complex maritime extraction.

NCA Surveillance and Arrests

NCA Senior Investigating Officer Jules Harriman confirmed that agency officers were positioned on the Kent Coast shore to intercept the crew upon their return. The surveillance operation successfully identified the gang members as they attempted to collect the illicit cargo. All four men were arrested in November 2024 following the NCA investigation.

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The NCA emphasized that the seizure represented a significant financial loss for the crime group. By intercepting the shipment, authorities prevented the criminals from ploughing their illicit profits back into further offending activities and stopped the toxic drugs from entering the community.

Sentencing at Maidstone Crown Court

Gang leader Elvis Mula of Essex and associate Wayne Bath admitted to conspiring to import cocaine and were both sentenced to 14 years and three months in jail. Mula had previously drawn police attention for his lifestyle, including driving expensive vehicles such as a blue Lamborghini, an Audi Q7, and the black Bentley seen in the footage.

Senior skipper Leonard Steadman was imprisoned for 13 years and seven months for his role in the operation. The crew had reportedly spent up to 13 hours a day at sea on the Duke IV conducting groundwork for the retrieval. Meanwhile, Cameron Weedon of Wickford, Essex, admitted to encouraging or assisting offences, believing that crimes would be committed.

Legal Consequences and Impact

Weedon received a four-year prison sentence for his part in facilitating the crime ring. The convictions at Maidstone Crown Court underscore the effectiveness of international tracking and domestic law enforcement cooperation. The case highlights the methods used by organized crime groups to introduce large volumes of narcotics into the UK via maritime routes.

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The sentencing concludes a major investigation into cross-border drug trafficking. The deprivation of the gang's potential £29.9 million windfall serves as a deterrent to other criminal networks attempting similar high-stakes maritime smuggling operations. Authorities continue to monitor such attempts to ensure public safety and disrupt illegal supply chains.