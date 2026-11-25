Sabri Sopoti avoids extradition to Albania for a 1999 murder as the UK retains him to serve a prison sentence for alcohol smuggling. The case highlights legal limits on long-standing fugitives.

A fugitive murderer who evaded justice for 27 years by hiding in the United Kingdom under a false identity will remain in the UK after Albania officially withdrew its extradition request. Sabri Sopoti, now 60 years old, successfully avoided deportation because authorities determined that too much time had passed since his original conviction in his home country.

Legal Withdrawal of Extradition Request

Albanian prosecutors formally withdrew the international arrest warrant under Section 122 of the Extradition Act 2003, stating that the passage of time rendered the extradition inappropriate. Consequently, the Westminster Magistrates Court ordered an automatic discharge of the extradition proceedings against Sopoti. The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed there are no plans to appeal this significant legal development.

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Details of the 1999 Premeditated Murder

Sabri Sopoti fled Albania in December 1999 after shooting a man dead with a Scorpion submachine gun at a cafe in northern Albania. The killing was triggered by a phone call urging him to deal with a rival involved with his family. Sopoti left his home armed with both the submachine gun and a pistol, found his victim at a bar, and fatally discharged his weapon before fleeing the scene.

Decades-Long Deception Using False Identity

Upon arriving in the United Kingdom, Sabri Sopoti posed as a Kosovan refugee named Zenel Bytyqi. He maintained this fraudulent identity for 27 years while living undetected in Britain and was granted asylum under the name Zenel Bytyqi. His true identity as Sabri Sopoti remained hidden from British authorities until his arrest in July of this year.

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Original Criminal Sentences in Albania

Back in Albania, Sopoti was tried in his absence and convicted of premeditated murder and a firearms offence. A court-appointed lawyer represented him during the proceedings. He was sentenced to 24 years in prison, with 23 years for the murder charge and one year for the firearms offence served consecutively. The Albanian court ruling later determined that serving this original term was no longer feasible due to the elapsed time.

Current UK Imprisonment for Alcohol Smuggling

Despite avoiding extradition, Sabri Sopoti remains in a UK prison cell until February 2027. His current incarceration is the result of a separate conviction for conspiracy to smuggle alcoholic drinks into the UK without paying the required duty. He was sentenced to 37 months for this offence, which came to light only after his arrest for the murder case.

Future Immigration Status and Legal Ambiguity

It remains unclear what will happen to Sabri Sopoti regarding his immigration status once he is released from prison in 2027. While Albania has dropped its extradition bid, his right to remain in the UK is not guaranteed, and the Home Office has been contacted for clarification on his future. This case highlights the complex intersection of criminal law, asylum policies, and extradition treaties in long-running fugitive cases.