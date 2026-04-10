Alcohol-Free Bar Manager Convicted of Drink Driving

The manager of an alcohol-free bar, Sobr, was convicted of drink driving after crashing his car. The incident has raised questions about the complexities of alcohol abuse and the need for support, even within the context of an establishment dedicated to an alcohol-free environment. The manager's breath alcohol level was significantly over the legal limit. The owner of the bar has pledged support for the manager and emphasized the importance of their mission to create a safe space for those seeking to avoid alcohol.

The manager of an alcohol-free bar , Sobr , in Aberdeen , was found to have driven under the influence after a recent incident. Hayden Geraghty , the general manager, was discovered slumped over the wheel of his car after a crash, with a breathalyzer test revealing a reading far exceeding the legal limit. This event has sparked discussions about the impact of alcohol abuse regardless of one's profession or lifestyle.

The incident took place after Geraghty had been drinking alcohol with friends following a shift. Police found him in the driver's seat on March 7th. He was subsequently breathalyzed, and the results showed 99 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, surpassing the legal limit of 22mcg. This led to his appearance at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where he pleaded guilty to drink driving. He received a 12-month driving ban and a £520 fine. The owner of Sobr, Kate Kenyon, released a statement addressing the conviction and expressing the bar's commitment to supporting Geraghty. The news has stirred a debate, questioning if the incident is an example of ironic situation or a warning for the effects of alcohol. The bar is committed to support Geraghty and aims to provide a safe space free of alcohol





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Drink Driving Alcohol Alcohol-Free Bar Sobr Aberdeen Hayden Geraghty Conviction Driving Ban Alcohol Abuse Sobriety

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Violent thief bit man on leg and armed himself with a sledgehammer in Liverpool bar rampageStephen Ross turned violent after staff caught him stealing items from behind the bar

Read more »

One of town’s most ornate listed buildings set to become a barThe 'old bank' building in Tyldesley is within the town's conservations area

Read more »

York Minster Beer Brew Sparks Controversy: Critics Question Decision to Commemorate Saint with AlcoholYork Minster faces backlash over its partnership with a brewery to create a beer celebrating St William of York, with critics citing concerns about alcoholism and addiction, while supporters see it as a way to connect with a wider audience and celebrate local history.

Read more »

Ex-Rangers star Scott Arfield buys pub on Paisley Road West near IbroxThe formerly known Park Bar will be renamed as Bar 442.

Read more »

Bookshop and wine bar to open in Stockport from owners of heralded storeThe owners said the new concept will enable them to 'supersize' on their current offering

Read more »

Work to start 'imminently' on new Yates bar after iconic Blackpool building demolishedPlanners gave the go ahead to build a completely new version of the popular bar after the original plans drastically changed

Read more »