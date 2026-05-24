Aldi Offers Designer-Approval Outdoor Dining Set for £99.99

The supermarket chain is introducing a budget-friendly alternative to luxury garden furniture, with customers comparing the BELAVI Metal Dining Set to iconic designer pieces costing thousands of pounds. The set includes a rectangular table and two benches, crafted from metal and finished in a soft sage-green tone, giving a relaxed European café vibe.

Aldi is bringing a designer look to British gardens for a fraction of the usual price, with a new outdoor dining set that shoppers are already calling a dead ringer for high-end pieces costing more than £2,000.

The BELAVI Metal Dining Set comes in at just £99.99, slotting neatly into the supermarket’s Specialbuys line that tends to vanish from shelves fast. The three-piece set drops into larger Aldi UK stores on 21 May, perfectly timed for the next burst of warm weather and the bank holiday mood. For anyone who has been eyeing up luxury garden furniture but holding back because of the cost, the timing and price feel very deliberate





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Designer Furniture Budget-Friendly Alternative Modern And Unfussy Chic Terraces Instagram Shots Cult Palissade Collection Slender Slatted Silhouette Unfussier Lines Slimming Down The Garden Products Often Selling Out Within Days

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