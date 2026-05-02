Aldi Restores Egg-cellent Business for Four-Year-Old After Vandalism

A four-year-old girl's egg stall, destroyed by vandals during her birthday party, has been replaced thanks to a generous donation from Aldi. Maisie Willis, from Holbury, can now continue selling eggs to fund the upkeep of her chickens.

A heartwarming story has emerged from Holbury, near Southampton, where a four-year-old girl named Maisie Willis has received a generous donation from Aldi after her beloved egg stall was vandalized during her birthday party.

Maisie, a budding entrepreneur, regularly sells eggs collected from her pet chickens to neighbors and passersby, using the profits to cover the costs of caring for her feathered friends. The small business, a source of pride and responsibility for the young girl, was tragically targeted by a group of youths wearing balaclavas who smashed the stand and scattered eggs across the road during her recent birthday celebration.

The incident left Maisie understandably heartbroken, questioning how she would continue to sell her eggs and care for her chickens. Her mother, Chelsea Willis, 28, swiftly tracked down the individuals responsible, who offered an apology for their actions. She subsequently reported the incident to Hampshire Police, who are currently investigating. The story quickly gained traction online, capturing the hearts of many.

Aldi, moved by Maisie’s plight, stepped forward with a remarkable gesture of kindness. The supermarket chain donated its new wooden toy range to Maisie, including a charming wooden shop to replace the destroyed egg stand. Maisie was overjoyed with the gift, beaming as she posed beside her new stall, ready to resume her entrepreneurial endeavors. She expressed her gratitude to Aldi, stating, 'I was really upset about my egg stand but I feel much better now.

Thank you Aldi for all of the toys!

' The new stand allows Maisie to continue selling half-a-dozen eggs for £2, ensuring she can continue to provide for her chickens. Chelsea Willis, Maisie’s mother, expressed her relief and gratitude, stating that the family was devastated by the initial act of vandalism and deeply touched by Aldi’s generosity. She emphasized the senselessness of targeting a four-year-old’s innocent business and the importance of kindness in the world.

The incident highlights both the unfortunate reality of youth crime and the power of community support. Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi UK, explained that the company was 'appalled to hear that Maisie's egg stand had been stolen' and was 'very pleased to be able to help in any way we can.

' The family had temporarily resorted to placing a basket of eggs on their doorstep to allow Maisie to continue selling, but the new wooden stall provides a much more sustainable and enjoyable solution. Maisie’s father, Tony Willis, 38, recounted the moment he learned of the vandalism, initially believing it to be a prank.

However, a neighbor confirmed the incident, witnessing two boys carrying the stand away. The Hampshire Police spokesperson confirmed that the incident involving the damaged egg stand remains under investigation. This story serves as a reminder of the resilience of children and the positive impact that acts of kindness can have, transforming a distressing situation into a heartwarming tale of community spirit and corporate responsibility.

Maisie’s dedication to her chickens and her entrepreneurial spirit have resonated with many, demonstrating the importance of supporting young people and fostering a sense of responsibility and compassion





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