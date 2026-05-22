Aldi's Pierre Jaurant Malbec: A 'Banger' Wine for Under £5 Spotted by Tom Gilbey

Tom Gilbey, a celebrated wine authority with a following of hundreds of thousands, declared Aldi's Pierre Jaurant Malbec as a 'banger' wine for under £5, prompting a taste test comparison with a more expensive option.

Buying wine is hard work. With thousands of options lining supermarket shelves and a massive price range , knowing which bottle to choose can be a genuinely daunting task.

Do you opt for something at the budget end and hope for the best? Or do you subscribe to the 'get what you pay for' mentality and splash out more cash in pursuit of superior quality? Finding a decent bottle for under £5 has become increasingly challenging, with the cost of living crisis having driven up the prices of so many everyday staples – from coffee and chocolate to olive oil and, naturally, alcohol.

So when celebrated wine authority Tom Gilbey declared a £4.85 bottle a 'banger' and 'the best wine for a BBQ I've ever found for under £5,' I knew I had to try it





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Wine Taste Test Aldi Naked Wines Budget Price Range Quality

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