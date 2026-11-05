Aldi to Install Deposit Return Machines in Shropshire for 2027 Scheme

Aldi plans to install Reverse Vending Machines at two Shropshire stores to comply with the October 2027 Deposit Return Scheme. The initiative requires a 20p charge on plastic and aluminum containers.

Aldi UK is implementing a new recycling infrastructure strategy at its Shropshire locations to prepare for the mandatory Deposit Return Scheme launching in October 2027. The retailer plans to install Reverse Vending Machines at its supermarkets in Oswestry and Shrewsbury, ensuring compliance with upcoming environmental regulations.

Mechanism of the 20p Container Deposit

The initiative mandates that retailers selling beverages in plastic bottles or steel and aluminum cans must apply a 20p surcharge on these items. This additional fee is fully refunded to consumers when they return the empty container for recycling through approved collection points. This mechanism aims to significantly reduce litter and increase recycling rates across the UK.

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While certain retailers may be exempt from this requirement based on specific criteria, Aldi is not excluded. The exemption does not apply to Aldi due to the physical size and operational layout of its stores. Consequently, the retailer must integrate dedicated recycling technology directly into its store operations to handle the returned containers effectively.

Strategic Implementation at Retail Locations

The firm is proposing to install these Reverse Vending Machines at its specific stores located on Shrewsbury Road and Oswald Road in Oswestry. These units are designed to scan returned containers and immediately issue vouchers to the customer. The vouchers offer flexible redemption options to ensure consumer participation.

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Customers can choose to redeem their vouchers for value in store, exchange them for cash, or donate the amount directly to charity through the machine interface. In the specific case of Aldi stores, the designated charity for donations will be the Teenage Cancer Trust. This setup provides a streamlined and ethical recycling experience for shoppers.

Projected Volume and Council Documentation

Documents submitted to Shropshire Council indicate that the retailer expects an average of approximately 38,000 returns per store per week. This high volume necessitates robust machinery capable of handling significant daily throughput. The planning applications reference specific case numbers, including 26/04032/FUL and 26/04027/FUL, which are available for public viewing.

A heritage statement accompanying the application describes the proposed units as functional, durable, and high-quality facilities. The statement asserts that the design integrates appropriately within the operational environment of the Aldi store while delivering necessary infrastructure. The scale and appearance are deemed proportionate to their intended use in a modern retail setting.

Broader Planning Context in Shropshire

This initiative is part of a broader series of planning activities in Shropshire, including non-material amendments for various properties. Other applications involve replacing casement windows with sash windows at 17 to 19 Alma Street in Shrewsbury and erecting agricultural livestock buildings near Shawbury.

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Additional changes include structural modifications at 15 Field Drive in Clive and roof alterations at Garden Cottage in Ludlow. The planning portal also lists applications for residential developments, agricultural storage, and poultry units, reflecting ongoing regional development alongside retail environmental compliance efforts.