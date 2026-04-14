Alec Baldwin Announces Retirement Plans After Rust Tragedy

Alec Baldwin reveals intentions to retire from acting and prioritize family life following the Rust shooting incident and its aftermath.

Alec Baldwin has disclosed his plans to retire from acting and prioritize spending time with his family, particularly his wife and children, following the tragic events of the Rust shooting. The actor, aged 68, has experienced immense emotional distress and turmoil in the four years since the accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust , where Baldwin was holding the firearm. In the aftermath of the incident, Baldwin has devoted considerable time to his family, including his wife Hilaria and their seven children.

During an interview on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, Baldwin shared his intention to make this break from acting a more permanent change. He stated that the situation in New Mexico, referring to the Rust shooting and its legal ramifications, was deeply painful. As a result, he spent a significant amount of time at home. He mentioned that he had been at home with his children for nearly three and a half years and scarcely worked at all. He has now become accustomed to this lifestyle and expressed a reluctance to return to his former work commitments.

Baldwin made it clear he no longer wishes to work and desires to retire to spend more time with his children. He and Hilaria are parents to Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, Eduardo, Maria, and Ilaria. Additionally, he has a daughter, Ireland, with his ex-wife Kim Basinger. The actor was legally cleared in 2024 from the involuntary manslaughter case related to the shooting incident.

The actor also stated that his primary concern during the years of legal battles was the welfare of his family. He observed how his children sensed his altered emotional state due to the complications stemming from the on-set shooting. He recalled how his children would see him withdrawn and struggling. On the podcast Dopey: On the Dark Comedy of Drug Addiction, Baldwin described a period where he took a daily nap for an entire year after the announcement that charges would be brought against him. He criticized the prosecutors in New Mexico, claiming they were seeking publicity. He reiterated his desire to retire and focus on his children.

Baldwin, who faced a potential sentence of up to 18 months in prison, expressed gratitude to the judge who intervened, calling the prosecutors' actions reprehensible. He added that the incident had caused significant pain for his wife, family, siblings, and colleagues. In the interview, Baldwin also admitted to having suicidal thoughts after the incident. He discussed the profound difference between contemplating suicide and actually ending one's life. He believes that many people think about suicide but very few actually act on those thoughts. He revealed that he used to lie in bed, overwhelmed, and express a wish to avoid the next day. He felt unable to continue, but found strength through faith to endure.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org





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