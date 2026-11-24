Alec Baldwin reflects on the 63rd anniversary of President John F. Kennedy's assassination and shares details about his 2013 MSNBC show cancellation linked to a conspiracy segment.

Alec Baldwin marked the 63rd anniversary of President John F. Kennedy's assassination by sharing a lengthy monologue on social media, reflecting on his long-held fascination with the violent death of the former US leader. The 68-year-old actor expressed that the circumstances surrounding the tragedy never felt entirely right to him, citing a deep-seated skepticism that has persisted for decades. Baldwin used this date to revisit the cancellation of his late-night MSNBC program, which he attributes directly to a controversial two-hour segment focused on alternative theories regarding the 1963 Dallas shooting.

Details Behind the 2013 Show Cancellation

Baldwin claimed that the decision to cancel his show, Up Late with Alec Baldwin, was triggered specifically by the network's discomfort with a segment that challenged the official narrative established by the Warren Commission. He stated that a producer informed him that MSNBC, then managed by NBC, refused to air programming that disagreed with the Commission's conclusions or treated alternative conspiracy theories as factual reporting. The actor described feeling frustrated by this decision, noting that he had gone to significant trouble to book a diverse lineup of guests, including Bobby Kennedy Jr., James Douglass, and Mark Lane, all of whom argued for the existence of a formal conspiracy in Kennedy's death.

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The specific date of the controversial episode was November 22, 2013, which Baldwin noted was exactly fifty years prior to his recent commentary. He recalled that the two-hour broadcast was immediately followed by the cancellation of the series, a move he viewed as a direct punishment for featuring voices outside the mainstream historical consensus. Baldwin also revealed that he had subsequently requested the audio files for a potential podcast release of the episode, but MSNBC denied his request, leaving the broadcast inaccessible for private archival purposes. This denial added to his sense that the network was actively suppressing content that contradicted the established historical record.

Baldwin's Views on Government and Conspiracy Theories

Throughout his rambling social media post, Baldwin articulated his belief that reasonable evidence suggests President Kennedy was killed by elements within his own government rather than by lone gunman Lee Harvey Oswald. He described his skepticism as originating from his youth, particularly recalling Oswald's arraignment and what he perceived as a look of realization on the suspect's face. Baldwin argued that individuals outside the gravitational field of official Washington and the Central Intelligence Agency, which he referred to as Langley, likely pieced together the plot that led to the assassination in Dallas, Texas.

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He praised Kennedy as a graceful, handsome, and intelligent individual who served his country with distinction in the Navy, the House of Representatives, and the Senate before becoming the 35th president. Baldwin contrasted this era of leadership with the current political landscape, asserting that the best people no longer wish to run for office, while thugs and crooks with significant financial resources dominate the scene. He characterized the current government, including the White House, as a pale and inadequate copy of the standards that Kennedy represented, suggesting a profound decline in political integrity and capability.

Context of the Actor's Recent Legal and Personal Life

Baldwin's latest commentary comes amidst a period of significant personal and legal turbulence for the actor, including the recent dismissal of his lawsuit for malicious prosecution related to the 2021 accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust. He has previously credited his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and their children for providing essential support as he coped with the tragedy, which occurred on the movie set in New Mexico. The family has remained largely private regarding these events, though Baldwin has occasionally spoken about his desire to expand the family further.

Historical records indicate that MSNBC actually suspended Up Late with Alec Baldwin in November 2013 following a separate incident involving the use of an anti-gay slur during a confrontation with a photographer in New York City. This incident caused behind-the-scenes friction and contributed to plummeting ratings, which experts suggest was the primary driver for the show's cancellation rather than the content of the JFK segment. Despite this conflicting account from other media reports, Baldwin maintains that the conspiracy-focused episode was the true catalyst for the network's decision to end his tenure, highlighting a persistent discrepancy in the official narrative of his departure from the broadcaster.