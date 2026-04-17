Alec Baldwin Surprises Sydney Locals with Pharmacy Visit Amid Retirement Discussions

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin was spotted browsing a pharmacy in Sydney's Manly, engaging with staff and shoppers, while also speaking about his desire to retire from acting and spend more time with his family following the tragic Rust incident.

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin has been sighted in Sydney , Australia, much to the surprise of locals. The acclaimed star was seen on Thursday browsing the aisles of Malouf Pharmacy, a business located on Manly 's well-known shopping street, The Corso. Baldwin, dressed casually in a black denim jacket, matching jeans, and a purple shirt, appeared relaxed and far removed from his polished on-screen personas.

A retail assistant at the pharmacy, Scarlett, shared her experience with the Manly Daily, recounting how she initially thought she recognized the actor. Her colleague, equally intrigued, continued to observe him until Baldwin himself confirmed his identity with a smile. Scarlett mentioned, 'She just stared at him until he said I’m Alec Baldwin and had a laugh. He then took pictures with all of us.' The pharmacy staff were so delighted by the unexpected celebrity encounter that they even persuaded the A-list actor to cast a vote for their establishment in the upcoming local business awards. It's also understood that Baldwin posed for photographs with other patrons along the busy retail strip. This appearance comes at a time when Baldwin has openly discussed his desire to retire from acting and dedicate more time to his family. He has spoken candidly about the profound impact of the tragic fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film Rust, an incident that occurred four years ago. Baldwin was holding the firearm at the time of the shooting, and the ensuing legal proceedings have taken a significant toll. In the aftermath of this distressing event, Baldwin has increasingly prioritized spending time at home with his wife, Hilaria, and their seven young children. During an appearance on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, Baldwin expressed his wish to step away from the demands of acting. He stated, 'For me, because of the situation in New Mexico, that was very painful. I wound up staying home a lot. I was home with my kids for three and a half years. I hardly worked at all. And that's just changing now. I'm going to go off and do a bunch of things, but I was home, and I got used to it, and I don't want to leave my house anymore. I don't. I don't want to work anymore. I don't. I really don't. I want to retire and stay home with my kids.' Alec and Hilaria are parents to Carmen, aged 11; Rafael, nine; Leonardo, eight; Romeo, six; Eduardo, four; Maria, three; and Ilaria, two. Baldwin also has an elder daughter, Ireland, 30, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger. The actor was legally cleared in 2024 concerning the involuntary manslaughter charges brought against him in relation to the Rust shooting. Throughout the lengthy legal battles, Baldwin emphasized that his foremost concern was the welfare of his family. Despite his stated intentions to retire, Baldwin was recently announced as a co-star in the new film Kochroach, which is currently being filmed in Sydney. Directed by US director Matt Ross, this crime film also features notable actors Chris Hemsworth and Taron Egerton





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