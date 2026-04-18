Alec Baldwin to Face Civil Trial in October for Rust Gaffer's Emotional Distress Lawsuit

A judge has ordered Alec Baldwin to stand trial in October for a civil lawsuit filed by Rust gaffer Serge Svetnoy, who alleges emotional distress due to negligence. This comes after a separate manslaughter case against Baldwin was dismissed in New Mexico.

Alec Baldwin 's protracted legal entanglements stemming from the fatal shooting on the set of his Western film, Rust , are continuing to unfold. A judge has recently ruled that the actor will face a civil trial in October, adding another layer to the ongoing saga. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Maurice Leiter made the decision on Friday, allowing a lawsuit filed by Rust gaffer Serge Svetnoy to proceed.

The trial will aim to determine whether Baldwin negligently discharged a loaded revolver on the film set, according to documentation acquired by the Daily Mail. This latest development marks a significant setback for the 68-year-old actor, particularly following a dismissal of a manslaughter case against him in New Mexico. That prior dismissal was based on a judge's determination that prosecutors had allegedly failed to disclose potentially exculpatory evidence. Representatives for Baldwin were contacted by the Daily Mail for comment, but no response has been received as of this report. In his lawsuit, Svetnoy is seeking damages from both Baldwin and the Rust production company for infliction of emotional distress. He alleges that this distress was a direct consequence of negligence on the part of the production and Baldwin, who also served as a producer on the film. From the outset, Baldwin has consistently asserted that he was unaware the revolver he was handed on set contained live ammunition. Furthermore, he has denied ever pulling the trigger before cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on October 21, 2021. The incident also resulted in injuries to Rust's director, Joel Souza, though he survived. Baldwin and the Rust production team had initially contended they were not responsible for the on-set shooting. However, Judge Leiter remained unconvinced by their arguments. In his ruling, the judge stated, A reasonable jury could find that Mr. Baldwin recklessly disregarded the probability that pointing a gun in the direction of someone, with the finger on the trigger, would cause emotional distress. Despite this, the judge did dismiss Svetnoy's claim of assault. Judge Leiter explained that Svetnoy had not demonstrated that a reasonable jury could find in favor of the plaintiff concerning the intent element of an assault claim. Svetnoy had reported hearing a loud blast and feeling a rush of air when the gunshot occurred, but he was not physically harmed in the incident. Judge Leiter noted that Baldwin and the film production had satisfied their initial burden by asserting there was no evidence suggesting Baldwin intended to harm anyone on set. The judge also supported the dismissal of the assault claim, citing that Svetnoy had not expressed concerns about his own safety prior to the revolver's discharge. Baldwin has previously spoken about the immense pressure he felt to resume filming Rust following the tragic on-set event, which deeply impacted the production. The film, which features Baldwin alongside actors Josh Hopkins, Frances Fisher, and Travis Fimmel, was eventually completed and released in May 2025, with a dedication to Hutchins. Baldwin recounted on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast that he felt compelled to return to the Rust set in Montana to finish the movie, as it was a condition of a settlement with Mr. Hutchins. He stated, We had to go back and finish the movie Rust in Montana as a component of the settlement with husband. We had to finish. He elaborated, We gave him the movie and said,'You sell it and do whatever you want with it.' So I had to go, and I was really sick. The actor further alleged that his return was motivated by the threat of legal action if he refused. 'I had to get up on a horse and go back there to Montana to finish the film, or they were going to sue the s*** out of me,' he claimed. Baldwin also discussed the possibility of permanently stepping away from acting, admitting that the ordeal had had a profound and lasting impact on various facets of his life, including his finances, career, family, and health. Since the incident, Baldwin has significantly increased his time spent at home with his wife, Hilaria, and their seven children: Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, Eduardo, Maria, and Ilaria. He also has an elder daughter, Ireland, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger. He further explained that this experience led him to take an extended break from his professional work. While he is now beginning to engage with new projects, his perspective has shifted. He confessed, I hardly worked at all. And that's just changing now, I'm going to go off and do a bunch of things, but I was home and I got used to it, and I don't want to leave my house anymore. I don'





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