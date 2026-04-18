Alec Baldwin to Face Civil Trial in October Over Rust On-Set Shooting

A judge has ruled that Alec Baldwin will stand trial in October in a civil lawsuit filed by Rust gaffer Serge Svetnoy. The lawsuit alleges negligence and infliction of emotional distress stemming from the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the film set. This development comes after a separate criminal manslaughter case against Baldwin was dismissed.

Alec Baldwin 's protracted legal entanglements stemming from the tragic on-set shooting incident during the filming of his Western movie Rust are set to continue, as a judge has ordered him to face a civil trial in October. This decision means that the 68-year-old actor will have to confront allegations of negligence in a court of law. The latest legal hurdle for Baldwin arises after a judge in New Mexico previously dismissed a criminal manslaughter case against him.

That dismissal was based on the determination that prosecutors had allegedly failed to disclose potentially exculpatory evidence. Baldwin's representatives have been contacted for comment, but as of this reporting, no response has been received. The civil lawsuit was initiated by Serge Svetnoy, the gaffer on the Rust set. Svetnoy is seeking damages from both Baldwin and the film's production company, citing infliction of emotional distress. He alleges that the distress was a direct result of negligence on the part of the production and Baldwin himself, who also served as a producer on the film. From the outset of this prolonged legal saga, Baldwin has consistently maintained that he was unaware the revolver he was handed on set contained live ammunition. He has also vehemently denied ever pulling the trigger. The cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on October 21, 2021, an event that has cast a long shadow over the production and its key figures. The director of Rust, Joel Souza, was also wounded by the gunfire but thankfully survived the incident. Baldwin and the Rust production team had initially argued that they bore no responsibility for the tragic on-set shooting. However, Judge Maurice Leiter was not swayed by their arguments in his ruling. The judge’s written decision stated that a reasonable jury could conclude that Mr. Baldwin demonstrated reckless disregard for the probability that pointing a gun in the direction of someone, with his finger on the trigger, would result in emotional distress. This statement from the judge significantly bolsters Svetnoy's claims and indicates that the civil trial will likely delve deeply into Baldwin's actions and their perceived recklessness. Conversely, the judge dismissed Svetnoy's claim of assault. In his ruling, Leiter indicated that Svetnoy had not presented sufficient evidence to demonstrate that a reasonable jury could find in his favor regarding the intent element of an assault claim. Svetnoy had reported hearing a loud blast and feeling a gust of air from the gunshot, but he himself was not physically injured in the incident. Judge Leiter elaborated that Baldwin and the film production had met their initial burden of proof by asserting that there was no evidence of Baldwin intending to harm anyone on set. The judge also defended dismissing the assault claim on the grounds that Svetnoy had not expressed any fear of being injured prior to the firearm discharging. This nuanced ruling highlights the specific legal standards required for different types of claims. Baldwin has previously spoken about the immense pressure he felt to resume filming Rust after the fatal shooting that deeply affected the production. The film, which features Baldwin alongside actors Josh Hopkins, Frances Fisher, and Travis Fimmel, was eventually completed and released in May 2025. It includes a dedication to the memory of Halyna Hutchins. Speaking on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, Baldwin recounted the intense pressure to return, stating that there would have been legal repercussions if he had refused to complete the movie. He explained that finishing Rust was a component of a settlement with the late cinematographer's husband. Baldwin stated, 'We had to go back and finish the movie Rust in Montana as a component of the settlement with husband. We had to finish.' He added, 'We gave him the movie and said, You sell it and do whatever you want with it. So I had to go, and I was really sick.' He further alleged, 'I had to get up on a horse and go back there to Montana to finish the film, or they were going to sue the s*** out of me.' The actor also candidly discussed the possibility of retiring from acting altogether, admitting that the ordeal has had a lasting and significant impact on various facets of his life. He described the toll as affecting him in every way: financially, career-wise, and personally, impacting his wife, children, and his health. Following the traumatic incident, Baldwin noticeably increased the amount of time he spent at home with his wife, Hilaria, and their seven children: Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, Eduardo, Maria, and Ilaria. He also has an elder daughter, Ireland, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger. Baldwin further revealed that this experience led him to take an extended break from his professional work. While he is now beginning to consider new projects again, his perspective has undergone a fundamental shift. He expressed, 'I hardly worked at all. And that's just changing now, I'm going to go off and do a bunch of things, but I was home and I got used to it, and I don't want to leave my house anymore. I don't





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