Alejandro Balde open to Barcelona exit in winter transfer window

Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde is open to leaving in January. Manchester United are monitoring the defender as he seeks regular playing time under Hansi Flick.

Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde is increasingly open to leaving Camp Nou during the upcoming winter transfer window after falling down the pecking order under head coach Hansi Flick. The 23-year-old's mounting frustration has placed several Premier League suitors including Manchester United on alert ahead of a potential January move to England. Balde has accepted that he must depart his boyhood club to secure regular starting minutes and rebuild his confidence.

Balde's Struggle for Starting Role

Despite defensive injuries handing him substitute outings against Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Alaves, he is yet to start this term behind Joao Cancelo and Xavi Espart. Coaching staff believe the defender suffers from concentration lapses and misjudges when to press. Balde feels particularly aggrieved after learning of his peripheral status through media briefings, unlike Marc Casado and Hector Fort, who received direct calls from Flick.

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Coach's Changing Tone on Defense

One commentator noted that Balde currently lacks the confidence he needs in his game, as well as the conviction, and emphasized that defenders are crucial. Those comments contrasted sharply with the German's earlier supportive tone on September 15, when he stated that he is happy with him and everyone, noting that they have three players in every position and managing all of that is the most difficult part. One month later on October 16, the boss had similarly remarked that it is not an easy situation for him, but he is training very well, which is the first thing he needs to do.

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United Monitor Potential January Move

The manager added in that earlier comment that in that position, they have Espart and Cancelo. Surely it is not ideal for Balde, but he works professionally, which is what I want, and in that situation, you have to prove you are ready, and he is doing that. While positional rival Cancelo has surprisingly emerged as a vocal dressing-room ally, Balde remains determined to avoid the career stagnation experienced by close friend Ansu Fati, alongside Bayern Munich, and the defender remains keen to test himself in England as United monitor his situation.

Future Prospects in England

Having spent 16 years at the club, the defender's frustration grew when senior team-mates questioned tactical drills that displaced him from his natural position. Unless his minutes improve dramatically before the new year, the 23-year-old will actively listen to mid-season proposals. The situation highlights the difficult competition for places in Barcelona's defense and the urgent need for Balde to secure consistent playing time to maintain his professional development and career trajectory.