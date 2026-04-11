Alessandra Ambrosio's Diet and Fitness Secrets Revealed: How the Supermodel Maintains Her Youthful Glow

Discover Alessandra Ambrosio's secrets to maintaining her stunning looks and youthful appearance at 45. The supermodel's diet, featuring high-protein, nutrient-dense foods, exercise, and moderation in treats, is revealed.

Alessandra Ambrosio , the celebrated Brazilian supermodel who rose to prominence in the early 2000s, continues to defy expectations, showcasing a youthful radiance as she approaches her 45th birthday. Fans are often left in awe of her enduring beauty, prompting curiosity about her secrets to maintaining her stunning physique and vibrant appearance. The answer, it seems, may lie within her carefully curated diet, which she has generously shared with her admirers.

Her approach emphasizes balance, prioritizing high-protein and nutrient-rich foods to fuel her active lifestyle and support her overall well-being. This healthy approach has allowed her to enjoy a successful career as a model for many years.\Her daily routine begins with a nourishing breakfast, typically enjoyed after waking up at 7:30 am and completing her morning hygiene. She starts her day with a balanced meal consisting of eggs, English muffins, fruit, and coffee. While bacon might occasionally make an appearance, it's a rare treat. Following breakfast, she typically heads to the gym or attends a Pilates class, emphasizing the importance of daily exercise and the benefits of Pilates for maintaining a lean and sculpted physique. Afterwards, a quick stop at a cafe for a coffee provides a moment of relaxation before returning home. Throughout the day, Alessandra supplements her main meals with healthy snacks and carefully considered treats. This holistic approach ensures she stays fueled and satisfied throughout the day. Lunch usually features a salad with chicken or fish, prepared at home when possible, or a healthy takeout option while working. This flexibility allows her to adjust her meal planning depending on her work schedules.\Throughout the day, Alessandra focuses on maintaining a balanced diet, including protein smoothies, vegetables, and fruits. She carries chia seed energy bars, almonds, and fruit to avoid unhealthy cravings. Even with a disciplined approach to nutrition, Alessandra enjoys occasional treats in moderation. She enjoys a carrot cake that she makes with her children on special occasions. She also enjoys dark chocolate and wine and sushi. The model emphasizes a philosophy of moderation, allowing herself to indulge in her favorite foods without guilt. Her approach extends to dinner, where she favors healthy options like grilled fish, salads, and traditional moqueca. She also enjoys Brazilian-style barbecues, featuring grilled steak, vegetables, and salads. She maintains that she doesn't cut out any food groups and always practices moderation. She enjoys having a little dark chocolate on a plane, or a cocktail with friends on the weekends. In fact, she will drink a glass of red wine with dinner most nights, and two or three times a week, she'll have a cup of tea and a cupcake. She stated that there is a misconception that models avoid decadent foods, and that for her, she always loved food and thinks everything with moderation is fine. She loves her curves, likes to eat, and likes to be healthy, also that she of course loves dessert or some French fries





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