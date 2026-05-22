Alessandra Ambrosio Teases Marriage to Buck Palmer: Designer Hints Engagement

Argentinian model Alessandra Ambrosio, known for her Victoria's Secret appearances, turned 45 last month. After showcasing her stunning figure in a bikini, she teased her engagement to divvy Jeff Buck Palmer. Buck is an Australian jewelry designer.

Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio has never looked better after turning 45 years old last month. And the Victoria's Secret veteran proved she is still on top of her game as she posted new bikini images to Instagram this week.

She showed off her toned abs and pert bottom in a blue-and-white two-piece bathing suit. She was on the beach on the Mayan Riviera in Mexico to promote her swimwear line GAL Floripa, which she founded with her sister, Aline Ambrosio, and her best friend, Gisele Cória. The images were taken by her Australian boyfriend Buck Palmer, who left the comment 'Gorgeous Babi' on her Instagram post.

She tagged their joint Instagram account called OurDream1111 which chronicles their many exotic vacations together. Her friend Heidi Klum hit the like button. The couple have been dating since late 2024 and are often seen together on the beach





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Fashion Alessandra Ambrosio Buck Palmer Victoria's Secret Bikini Swimsuit Gal Florida Mayan Riviera Instagram Engagement Marriage

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