Alex Anlos shares 'fond memories' of Sheridan Smith's 'secret fling' in Greece

Hunky stuntman Alex Anlos, who Sheridan Smith had a 'secret fling' with, has shared 'fond memories' of their 'holiday romance' in a new interview. The stunt coordinator, 42, met the actress, 44, when they were working on her 2023 Paramount+ drama, The Castaways, in Greece.

Hunky stuntman Alex Anlos , who Sheridan Smith had a ' secret fling ' with, has shared 'fond memories' of their ' holiday romance ' in a new interview. The stunt coordinator, 42, met the actress, 44, when they were working on her 2023 Paramount+ drama, The Castaways , in Greece .

Sheridan previously admitted the pair bonded when he taught her how to swim which she found 'so romantic.

' Alex, who is from Greece, has now spoken about their 'special bond' and admitted he was 'flattered' that she had brought up their relationship. He said: 'She’s a great person. I’d definitely like to see her again. We spent three months together.

'Part of that was our holiday romance and we became good friends. We could talk, we got on, on a lot of levels. I always think of her fondly.

' Hunky stuntman Alex Anlos, who Sheridan Smith had a 'secret fling' with, has shared 'fond memories' of their 'holiday romance' in a new interview. Alex continued in an interview with The Sun: 'We didn’t discuss a long-distance relationship, we knew the job had to finish so it would be difficult to see each other afterwards. She had to go to the UK, we had to go to our next project.

' Last month, Sheridan confessed that she had a romance with Alex after she split from her fiancé, insurance broker Jamie Horn in 2021. She was busy filming for The Castaways, in which she played Erin, a woman who goes to Fiji to investigate the disappearance of her sister Lori. Speaking to Alan Carr on his Life's a Beach podcast, Sheridan confessed to the holiday fling which she admitted was so 'romantic'.

She said: 'I did have a holiday romance actually. I was filming in Greece and the stuntman – I'm giving so much away – he taught me to swim, so he was holding me.

'And the next thing we did have a bit of a romance – it's an exclusive! It's so romantic and it's the heat and the bodies are all out!

' At the time of filming in Greece, Sheridan shared a picture with Alex as they cosied up for a behind the scenes Instagram snap. She wrote: 'Hanging out after stunt rehearsals with @that_stunt_dude Greece. This guy has made me look bad a***.

' He said: 'Part of that was our holiday romance and we became good friends. We could talk, we got on, on a lot of levels. I always think of her fondly.

' Sheridan also shared a second photo of the pair and penned: 'Love filming here in Greece. With my set bff @that_stunt_dude. I was a non-swimmer till we met!

' The Cilla star split from fiancé Jamie in 2021 after three years together. The pair had met on dating app Tinder and moved into a £1.5million Essex home together before getting engaged in 2018. Before splitting they welcomed their son Billy in May 2020





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Alex Anlos Sheridan Smith Secret Fling Holiday Romance The Castaways Greece Alan Carr Life's A Beach Podcast Tinder Jamie Horn Essex Home Billy Non-Swimmer

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