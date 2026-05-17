Alex Cooper and Husband Matt Kaplan Expecting Their First Child

Alex Cooper, the co-creator of the popular podcast Call Her Daddy, is expecting her first child with her husband, Matt Kaplan, the CEO of Ace Entertainment. The news was announced on Instagram by Cooper, accompanied by images of her displaying her bare bump while sitting beside her husband.

Call Her Daddy co-creator Alex Cooper and her husband Matt Kaplan are starting a family.

'Daddy Gang, there is something I've been waiting to share with you,' the expecting 31-year-old announced Sunday to her 7.3 million Instagram followers. Cooper then shared snaps of herself seated beside her 42-year-old 'Mr. Sexy Zoom Man' with her bare bump on display. The Unwell founder and her 42-year-old husband, who is the CEO of Ace Entertainment, have been together for six years. They tied the knot in Riviera Maya, Mexico in 2024 after getting engaged the previous year.

Cooper - who wore a white crop-top and matching pants for the shoot - captioned her maternity slideshow with Kaplan: 'Our family.





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Call Her Daddy Alex Cooper Matt Kaplan Expectant Parents New Family Wedding The Unwell Ace Entertainment

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