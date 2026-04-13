Alex Cooper Calls Out Alix Earle Publicly, Addressing Feud Rumors

Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper addressed long-standing rumors of a feud with fellow influencer Alix Earle in a public video, calling for direct confrontation and transparency about the issues. The video marks the culmination of months of speculation surrounding their relationship, and the impact of the end of their collaboration.

Alex Cooper , the host of the popular podcast Call Her Daddy , publicly addressed rumors of a feud with fellow influencer Alix Earle in a video posted on TikTok. The video, released on Monday, marked Cooper's response to months of speculation and online discussions surrounding a potential rift between the two personalities.

Cooper, 31, opened the video by acknowledging the awkwardness of addressing the issue publicly, but justified her actions by stating the constant tagging, DMs, and comments necessitated a response. She specifically called out Earle, 25, in the caption, criticizing her for 'passive aggressive reposts and likes and commenting on things.' Cooper directly challenged Earle to 'get specific and just say what you've got to say about me,' stating there were no restrictions preventing Earle from speaking openly. Cooper further expressed her frustration, stating she was tired of Earle using 'fake drama to distract from other s**t going online for you.' She concluded with a direct challenge: 'I know what happened and so do you... so talk.' and 'I have nothing to hide when it comes to you and me. So unless you actually have something to say, I'm out. This is over.' The video has generated significant reaction from followers, with many questioning the necessity of a public airing of grievances, some feeling it itself was passive-aggressive. As of the time of writing, Earle has not yet responded to Cooper's public message. The genesis of the apparent conflict dates back several months, with various clues suggesting a falling out. Alix Earle was one of the initial talents signed to Cooper's Unwell Network, launching the Hot Mess podcast in August 2023. This podcast offered weekly discussions with Earle. The relationship, however, appeared to deteriorate over time. Numerous hints have been observed, ranging from Earle's absence from the Unwell Super Bowl party in January 2025 to a perceived shift in the network's promotional efforts. Fans also noticed the Unwell Network shifting its promotion to Hallie Batchelder's Extra Dirty podcast, rather than Hot Mess. Prior to this, Earle hinted at 'career mistakes' on her podcast without specifying the details. Moreover, in a December 2024 episode of Hot Mess, Earle's father, TJ Earle, alluded to a conflict between his daughter and a business partner, suggesting he intervened in a 'business situation' on her behalf. Compounding the situation, the Hot Mess podcast dramatically left Cooper's Unwell Network last May, with Cooper previously claiming Alix not being able to podcast had nothing to do with Unwell. These events fueled ongoing speculation of a deeper discord, culminating in Cooper's public challenge. Alex Cooper's career has been marked by significant success in the podcasting industry. She has secured lucrative deals, including a $60 million agreement with Spotify and a $125 million deal with SiriusXM. Beyond her podcasting endeavors, Cooper co-founded the media company Trending with her husband, Matt Kaplan, under which the Unwell Network operates. This network served as the platform for Earle's Hot Mess podcast. The current public confrontation between Cooper and Earle, therefore, transcends a simple personal dispute, as it impacts the Unwell Network and the broader business dynamics of influencer partnerships. It showcases the complexities involved in collaborations within the media landscape and the potential consequences when relationships sour. The situation also throws a spotlight on the challenges of maintaining successful business relationships in the influencer world, where public perception and strategic alignment are crucial. The incident also highlights the influence of social media in amplifying conflicts and the impact of seemingly minor gestures, such as reposts or comments, in fueling public speculation





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Alex Cooper Alix Earle Call Her Daddy Feud Influencer Podcast Unwell Network Drama Social Media Conflict

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