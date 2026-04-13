Alex Cooper Publicly Calls Out Alix Earle Over Rumored Feud

Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper addressed rumors of a feud with fellow influencer Alix Earle in a public TikTok video. Cooper called out Earle for 'passive aggressive reposts' and urged her to 'get specific' about any issues between them. This public confrontation marks a significant escalation in the ongoing speculation about a falling out between the two social media personalities, who were once professionally linked through Cooper's Unwell Network.

Alex Cooper , the host of the popular Call Her Daddy podcast, has publicly confronted fellow influencer Alix Earle , addressing months of speculation surrounding a potential feud between the two. In a candid video posted to TikTok, Cooper, 31, expressed her frustration with Earle, 25, calling out what she perceived as 'passive aggressive reposts and likes.

' The public call-out marks a significant escalation in the ongoing rumors of a rift between the two prominent figures, who were once connected through Cooper's media empire, Unwell Network. Cooper admitted in the video that she found it 'embarrassing' to have to resort to a public airing of grievances. However, she justified her actions by citing the constant stream of videos, tags, direct messages, and comments that alluded to the tension between her and Earle. She urged Earle to be 'specific' about any issues, emphasizing that there was 'no NDA' and 'no one is stopping you,' challenging Earle to be direct instead of hiding behind indirect communication methods. Cooper declared she was 'really tired of waking up and seeing [Earle] use this fake drama to distract from other s**t going online,' stating she 'knows what happened' and implying a deeper understanding of the situation than is currently public knowledge. Cooper concluded her message by saying she has 'nothing to hide' and signaled she was done with the situation unless Earle chose to 'actually say something.' The video has sparked considerable reaction from followers and generated renewed interest in the nature of the relationship between Cooper and Earle. Many commenters questioned the necessity of the public address, suggesting that a private conversation might have been more appropriate. The situation also raises questions about how influencers and public figures handle personal conflicts within the intensely scrutinized environment of social media. The details of the alleged feud remain unclear; however, several events have fueled speculation about discord between the two. Earle had previously been a key talent signed to Cooper's Unwell Network, launching the podcast Hot Mess, which offered weekly discussion-based content. The partnership came to an abrupt end, adding fuel to the fire. Reports began circulating last year, and several incidents hinted at a possible falling out. One of the most telling instances was Earle's absence from the Unwell Super Bowl party in New Orleans in January 2025, despite being present in the city. The Unwell Network ceased promoting Earle's Hot Mess podcast on its social media platforms, with promotion of the podcast shifting towards Hallie Batchelder's Extra Dirty podcast. Further fueling speculation, in a December 2024 episode of Hot Mess, Earle's father, TJ Earle, alluded to a conflict between his daughter and a business partner. TJ described having 'hard conversations' with people underestimating his daughter and revealed he'd recently intervened in a 'business situation' on her behalf. This has been interpreted by many fans as a direct reference to a dispute with Cooper or someone within the Unwell Network. The end of Earle's podcast partnership and her apparent estrangement from the Unwell Network have added additional context. Cooper's previous $60 million deal with Spotify and $125 million deal with SiriusXM underscore her significant presence in the media landscape. Cooper has also co-founded the media company Trending with her husband Matt Kaplan. Her public call-out of Earle, thus, highlights the high stakes that are involved. The lack of a response from Earle suggests that the situation has only intensified the interest in the rift between the two influencers, leaving fans eagerly awaiting further developments





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Alex Cooper Calls Out Alix Earle Publicly, Addressing Feud RumorsCall Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper addressed long-standing rumors of a feud with fellow influencer Alix Earle in a public video, calling for direct confrontation and transparency about the issues. The video marks the culmination of months of speculation surrounding their relationship, and the impact of the end of their collaboration.

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