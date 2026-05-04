Alex Cooper's $125M Empire Threatened as Husband Matt Kaplan Faces Toxic Workplace Allegations

Allegations of a toxic work environment fostered by Matt Kaplan, husband of podcaster Alex Cooper, are threatening her $125 million media empire, Trending. Reports detail claims of Kaplan berating employees and threatening their careers, raising concerns about Cooper's control over her business and public image.

The success of podcaster Alex Cooper and her $125 million media empire, Trending , is facing scrutiny following allegations of a toxic work environment fostered by her husband, Hollywood producer Matt Kaplan .

The controversy began after Cooper publicly addressed a feud with former colleague Alix Earle, inadvertently triggering a wave of accusations against Kaplan. A recent Bloomberg investigation details claims that Kaplan, 42, allegedly 'berated' and 'yelled' at employees, and even threatened to damage their careers by blackballing them from the entertainment industry. These allegations have created a challenging situation for Cooper, 31, who reportedly prioritizes controlling the narrative and avoiding negative publicity.

Sources close to Cooper reveal that 'bad press' is her biggest fear, and she is known for being both insecure and fiercely competitive. Cooper's journey to podcasting fame has been marked by public disputes, notably her highly publicized split with former Call Her Daddy co-host Sofia Franklyn. Franklyn is preparing to release a memoir, 'Daddy Issues,' detailing her side of their falling out.

The situation with Earle, who was dropped from the Unwell Network in February 2025 after joining as host of 'Hot Mess with Alix Earle,' adds another layer of drama. Despite these past conflicts, Kaplan has become a key confidant for Cooper.

However, sources suggest a power imbalance within their business relationship, with Kaplan making all the major decisions. Cooper reportedly lacks a manager and relies heavily on Kaplan's guidance, with 'everything' going through him. This dynamic raises questions about Cooper's autonomy and control over her burgeoning empire. Cooper and Kaplan's business ventures have been rapid and ambitious.

They launched Trending in 2023, encompassing Call Her Daddy and ACE Entertainment, and subsequently created the Unwell Network. Their partnership began in 2021 when Cooper signed a $60 million deal with Spotify, followed by a $125 million contract with SiriusXM in 2024. They married in April 2024 and have expanded their reach with the Unwell Creative Agency, designed to connect brands with Gen Z women.

Kaplan's own background includes producing the popular 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' franchise, but also a brief marriage to actress Claire Holt. As the allegations against Kaplan mount, Cooper faces the challenge of navigating a crisis that threatens not only her husband's reputation but also the future of her carefully constructed media empire and her own carefully curated public image





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Alex Cooper Matt Kaplan Trending Call Her Daddy Toxic Workplace Alix Earle Sofia Franklyn

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