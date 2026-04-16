Alex Cooper Slams Brianna Chickenfry for 'Mean Girl' Claims, Leaks DMs Amid Alix Earle Feud

Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper has publicly addressed accusations made by Brianna Chickenfry LaPaglia, leaking private DMs to refute claims of being a 'mean girl.' The dispute escalates Cooper's ongoing public disagreement with Alix Earle, with Cooper alleging LaPaglia is contributing to a manufactured narrative. The leaked messages span from 2022 to 2024, showcasing exchanges of mutual respect and support, including Cooper's sympathy for LaPaglia's past relationship struggles.

Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper has publicly confronted Brianna Chickenfry LaPaglia, accusing her of contributing to a fabricated narrative amidst Cooper's ongoing public disagreement with fellow influencer Alix Earle . Cooper took to her Instagram stories to address LaPaglia directly, asserting that the Chickenfry host's claims of Cooper being a 'mean girl' were false and fueled by leaked private messages.

This latest development follows closely after Cooper broke her silence on rumors of a strained relationship with Earle, criticizing Earle's actions as passive-aggressive and indicative of manufactured drama. Cooper initiated her response with a clear statement condemning interpersonal conflict among women. She then specifically targeted LaPaglia, alleging she was exacerbating a 'fake narrative' and participating in a 'dog pile.' Cooper shared screenshots of direct messages exchanged between herself and LaPaglia, attempting to contextualize their interaction. The initial exchange, dating back to 2022, shows LaPaglia apologizing if her previous comments about not listening to Call Her Daddy came across as rude, stating she always speaks highly of Cooper and that clips were manipulated to portray her negatively. LaPaglia referred to Cooper as the 'blueprint' and expressed admiration. Cooper responded positively, conveying respect for LaPaglia's endeavors and a friendly sentiment. The DMs also revealed discussions regarding Dave Portnoy, a figure associated with both influencers, with Cooper mentioning she had spoken positively of LaPaglia's work to him. LaPaglia reiterated her admiration, calling Cooper the 'queen of everything.' Cooper's replies indicated mutual respect, with phrases like 'I don't hate you at all' and 'love you all good over here.' Further messages shared by Cooper demonstrated a continued, albeit sporadic, interaction between the two from 2023 to 2024. Notably, Cooper offered support to LaPaglia in October 2024 following her breakup with singer Zach Bryan. Cooper expressed sympathy for LaPaglia's difficult experience and commended her for speaking out, believing it would be impactful. LaPaglia acknowledged her embarrassment over the past relationship but expressed relief at being free. Subsequently, LaPaglia reached out to Cooper with a query about traveling with her pets. Cooper then addressed the topic of LaPaglia's former friend, Grace O'Malley, and the offer of a podcast through Cooper's Unwell network. Cooper clarified that Unwell extended an offer to O'Malley as a business decision and that no negative remarks were made about LaPaglia during that process. Cooper concluded her presentation by reiterating that the shared DMs represented their sole significant communication and that she held no animosity towards LaPaglia. She also corrected an earlier assertion, recalling a brief encounter in 2021 during LaPaglia's BFFs podcast. Cooper emphasized that her intention was not a public relations stunt, but rather to set the record straight regarding LaPaglia's 'mean girl' accusations and their actual relationship dynamic. Representatives for all parties involved have been contacted for comment, with LaPaglia reportedly issuing a response on her own social media shortly after Cooper's statements





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