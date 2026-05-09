Alex Hassell and Emma King Attend BAFTA Brunch in London Ahead of Rivals' 2nd Season

Alex Hassell and Emma King attended Apple TV's BAFTA Brunch in London ahead of their hit show Rivals' second season. The British heartthrob and Emma, who is known for her Shakespearean roles, have been married for 15 years and have seen both of their careers flourish since their studies. Based on Dame Jilly Cooper's 1988 novel, Rivals is shot in London and explores infidelity and complicated relationships.

Rivals star Alex Hassell made a rare red carpet appearance with wife Emma King at Apple TV's BAFTA Brunch at 180 House in London on Saturday ahead of Sunday's star-studded ceremony.

The actor, who plays Rupert Campbell-Black in raunchy Disney+ show, will soon be back on screen for the 'even raunchier' second season, which debuts May 15. Alex, 45, cut a dashing figure as he hit the red carpet in a tailored navy suit which was layered over a simple white T-shirt.

Meanwhile fellow actress Emma caught the eye in a pink ruffled top that she wore with high-waisted black trousers. The blonde beauty completed her chic look with heels and a matching handbag as she lovingly head hands with her handsome husband. In an interview with iNews Alex revealed that Emma had playfully teased him about stripping on screen, quipping he'd better stop 'before I get a name for myself'.

Rivals star Alex Hassell made a rare red carpet appearance with wife Emma King at at Apple TV's BAFTA Brunch at 180 House in London on Saturday ahead of Sunday's ceremony. Based on Dame Jilly Cooper's 1988 novel, comedy-drama debuted on Disney+ in October 2024 and immediately became a huge hit





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Alex Hassell Emma King BAFTA Brunch Rivals 1St Season 2Nd Season Disney+ Shakespearean Roles Project 2024

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Big Brother's Alex Sibley wins London council seat for Reform UK in local electionsAlex Sibley, who appeared on Big Brother in 2002, has been elected as a Reform UK councillor for Emerson Park in Havering

Read more »

Former Big Brother star Alex Sibley elected as Reform councillor in east LondonAlex Sibley was the heartthrob of the 2002 series of Big Brother

Read more »

These ’80s Icons Inspired The Costumes Of ‘Rivals’ Season 2The Jilly Cooper romp ‘Rivals’ returns to Disney+ with season two, bringing bigger shoulder pads, sharper suits and even more eye-popping embellishment.

Read more »

Manchester United vs Sunderland: Amad struggles, Carrick's rotation call, Premier League woes continue for rivalsAll the latest news and updates ahead of Manchester United's tough test against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Read more »