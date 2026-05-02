Alex Jones Embarks on Extensive Renovation of £2.8 Million Mansion

The One Show host Alex Jones is undertaking a major renovation of her newly purchased country mansion in Ascot, Berkshire, a property previously owned by John Lennon and Ringo Starr. The project is expected to take decades and will involve significant structural and cosmetic changes to create a family-friendly home.

Television personality Alex Jones , known for her role as a host on The One Show, is embarking on a significant renovation project at her newly acquired country mansion in Ascot , Berkshire.

The £2.8 million Georgian property, boasting four bedrooms, holds a rich history, having previously been owned by iconic musicians John Lennon and Ringo Starr. Jones secured the property in July 2024, even before her husband, Charlie Thomson, had the opportunity to view it, demonstrating her strong desire to own the home.

She proactively reached out to the elderly previous owner, Penelope, with a heartfelt letter explaining her vision for the property as a family home, a gesture that clearly resonated with the seller. The renovation is anticipated to be a long-term undertaking, potentially spanning decades, as Jones and Thomson aim to transform the house to perfectly suit their family's needs.

Their plans include a single-storey extension to create a spacious kitchen-diner overlooking the expansive gardens, the addition of four new bedrooms upstairs, and the reconfiguration of downstairs rooms to create a more open-plan living area. The interior is also undergoing a complete overhaul, moving away from its current 'care home chic' aesthetic, which includes features like handrails and a 1976 kitchen complete with an antique fridge and a heated towel cupboard.

The couple also intends to utilize the outbuildings as temporary accommodation during the extensive construction phase. The move to the countryside from their previous West London residence was motivated by a desire to provide their three children – Teddy, Kit, and Annie – with more space and a healthier environment. Jones has already observed a positive impact on her children's health, noting a cessation of their persistent coughs since relocating.

With the potential opportunity to become the new host of Strictly Come Dancing on the horizon, a substantial income boost could significantly accelerate the renovation process. The property is located in a highly desirable area, with nearby homes in Sunningdale averaging £1.3 million, and detached properties selling for nearly £2.5 million.

Jones’s dedication to creating a dream home for her family is evident in her hands-on approach, documenting the progress on social media and actively participating in the planning and execution of the renovations. The transformation represents not just a home improvement project, but a lifestyle change for the Jones-Thomson family, embracing the tranquility and space of country living while preserving the historical charm of their unique property.

The couple’s commitment to the long-term vision for the house underscores their desire to create a lasting legacy for their family within the walls of this historic estate





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Alex Jones Strictly Come Dancing Renovation Country Mansion Ascot

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rassie Erasmus agrees with Eddie Jones’ ‘honest and fearless’ view on Ireland and World RugbySouth Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus has posted on social media in agreement with former England head coach Eddie Jones.

Read more »

Alex Albon explains why F1 drivers were 'united' in FIA regulation talksAlex Albon says all 22 Formula 1 drivers were united in pushing for the 2026 regulation tweaks introduced for the Miami Grand Prix

Read more »

SNP Government accused of breaking pledge to recruit 1,000 mental health workersScottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the SNP 'never deliver' on mental health.

Read more »

Rosie Jones rails against TV portraying disabled people as victims at Scope AwardsActor Rosie Jones has been hailed for her groundbreaking sitcom about disabled lives, as she picked up a Scope Award last night.

Read more »

An Honest Review Of The New Jones Road Blushing StickIf you are keen on nailing the current run of alluring blush trends on TikTok, this is the single product you need to recreate them all.

Read more »

Carys Douglas, Daughter of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, Lands Off-Broadway Producing RoleMichael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones’ daughter, Carys, is set to produce an Off-Broadway play just months after graduating from Brown University. She is seeking script submissions from playwrights via social media, continuing a family legacy in the theatre world.

Read more »