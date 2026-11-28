Alex Lee Fuston faces three first-degree murder charges in West Virginia for the shooting deaths of Karen Woodward and her parents. The suspect was arrested after a violent incident at a Kearneysville home on November 23. Authorities detail a brutal attack linked to family grief and domestic disputes.

Alex Lee Fuston, 26, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder following a devastating shooting incident in Kearneysville, West Virginia. The charges stem from the deaths of Karen Woodward, 47, and her parents, Woodrow Woodward, 75, and Edna Woodward, 72, which occurred at their home on 34 Lisa Lane on November 23. Fuston was taken into custody by the West Virginia State Police and booked into the Jefferson County Jail, where he now faces severe legal consequences for the alleged actions.

Details Of The November 23 Shooting Incident

West Virginia State Police Senior Trooper J B Givens filed a detailed criminal investigation narrative describing the timeline of the tragedy. Troopers responded to reports of shots fired at the Kearneysville residence around 6:28 pm on the evening of the incident. Upon arrival, officers discovered evidence indicating that Karen Woodward was initially struck while standing on the front porch of the home.

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Investigators determined that Karen fled inside her bedroom after being shot but succumbed to her severe injuries before the attacker could reach the rest of the family. The shooter then proceeded to kill Edna and Woodrow Woodward, both of whom were found at the scene with fatal gunshot wounds. Three other individuals remained inside the home during the attack and survived without injury.

Motive And Family Grief Linked To Attack

The investigation revealed a tragic context involving significant family loss and mental distress. Alex Lee Fuston's ex-girlfriend, who also resides in the home, told police that the suspect had previously urged her to end her own life. This request followed the death of their child during a pregnancy in August 2023, a loss that clearly impacted Fuston's mental state and behavior.

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According to court documents, the three unharmed residents inside the house heard the shooter yelling and shouting questions about his son. Witnesses reported hearing him scream phrases such as where is he and my son is dead as he moved through the property. This suggests the attack was fueled by intense grief and anger related to the death of his child.

Arrest Process And Evidence Collection

Police identified the suspect's vehicle through witness descriptions and surveillance data. A neighbor reported seeing the suspect flee in a silver Toyota Scion with LED headlights, while the ex-girlfriend noted a vehicle with a dark front end parking nearby. Authorities reviewed body camera footage from a Berkeley County traffic stop in December 2025 and confirmed the car matched a vehicle Fuston had driven, which featured a black hood and front fenders.

Investigators tracked the suspect to 518 Plank Bridge Road in Bunker Hill, an address listed on his driver's license. Although family members claimed the car had been non-functional with a removed battery, state police found it still possessed a 2028 inspection sticker. Fuston's cellphone was later discovered near the crime scene, leading deputies to his location at 64 Fegan Road in Bunker Hill, where he was arrested.

Forensic Evidence And Upcoming Legal Proceedings

During a search of Fuston's residence, troopers uncovered critical physical evidence linking him to the crime. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives officials confirmed that investigators found an empty gun box for a 9mm pistol and an ammunition box in his bedroom. The bullets in the box matched the shell casings recovered from the crime scene.

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Alex Lee Fuston is scheduled to appear for an arraignment trial in a closed proceeding on November 28 at the Eastern Regional Jail. Berkeley County Magistrate Jennifer Lemon will oversee the initial court hearing. The Daily Mail has contacted the Prosecuting Attorney of Jefferson County and the Public Defender Services of Jefferson County to request comment on behalf of the defendant.