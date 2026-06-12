Alex Morgan Predicts Strong USMNT World Cup Performance, Emphasizes Importance of Opening Match

USWNT legend Alex Morgan, in an exclusive interview, backs the U.S. men's national team to make a deep run at the 2026 World Cup, drawing from her own experiences to advise players on handling pressure and highlighting the squad's depth and attacking options.

In an exclusive interview with GOAL, U.S. women's national team legend Alex Morgan expressed her strong belief that the U.S. men's national team can make a significant impact at the upcoming World Cup, sharing insights from her extensive experience on handling immense pressure.

Morgan, a decorated player who appeared in three World Cups, winning two, and three Olympic Games, has lived every conceivable role on the international stage-from a decisive starter to a bench player awaiting opportunity and even being left off a roster. Now retired, she remains deeply involved in soccer as an investor in women's sports, a founder of the media company Togethxr, and a full-time soccer mom.

Despite her busy schedule, she made time to discuss the pressure, opportunity, and expectations facing the USMNT as they prepare for the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup.

"I've been both a bench player and a starter in World Cups, and things can change so quickly," Morgan told GOAL. "You can literally be player No. 26, or you can be the first player that's always called up, and it can change based on their opponent, based on the rhythm of the team, and who plays well together. So just be ready. Always be ready.

" Morgan plans to attend all of the USMNT's World Cup matches in Los Angeles and is confident that Mauricio Pochettino's squad possesses the potential for a deep tournament run. She has also partnered with brands associated with this summer's tournament, including DraftKings, where she serves as an ambassador.

"This summer is obviously one of the biggest events in the world," Morgan said. "I am an ambassador of DraftKings, and it's great to see them also investing in female athletes for such a major event like this. " She emphasized the critical importance of the opening match: "I think the first game is the most important game for them to make their mark. They can't have to catch up and work their way into the tournament.

They have to make a strong statement in game one.

" Whether fueled by national pride, measured optimism, or a combination of both, Morgan is fully backing the USMNT. Her storied career with the USWNT-spanning 224 caps and 123 goals, alongside two World Cup titles, an Olympic gold, and a bronze-has taught her that tournament dynamics can shift in an instant. Looking at the current U.S. men's team, she sees ample quality and diverse attacking options that could propel them far.

"I think that the men's team has really good depth, and I think they have a lot of different options for threats on goal," she stated. "So I think that there are a lot of positives for this team, for sure. I think their last game against Germany was really a good step forward, and I honestly feel like they're going to go far.

" Morgan won't be a distant spectator; residing in San Diego with her family, she intends to be present for the USMNT's group stage games in Los Angeles. "I'm going to try and make as many games as I can," she said, "but we'll start with LA on Friday. " No one can definitively predict Pochettino's final starting eleven or the tactical evolution throughout the tournament, but that uncertainty is part of the World Cup's allure.

Morgan is evaluating the entire roster, believing the USMNT possesses sufficient depth to adapt as the competition progresses-a crucial attribute for any World Cup contender where one lineup rarely carries a team to the title. Opponents vary, match contexts differ, and factors like injuries, suspensions, and form fluctuations all influence selection.

For Morgan, the strength of this U.S. side lies in Pochettino's array of solutions: "I'm really interested to see exactly who the 11 they're gonna go with, and how then throughout the group stage that kind of morphs a little bit, because it always does. I think that they have good depth in the back line, with their wing backs, with their forward line too, and just with their midfielders being very attacking-minded as well.

They can score goals in all different ways.

" That is precisely why the first match in Los Angeles carries such weight. While the USMNT does not need to resolve every tactical question in a single game, Morgan argues they must establish an authoritative tone early. Competing in a home World Cup, with all the accompanying pressure and emotion, leaves little room for a gradual buildup. During her playing days, Morgan faced relentless criticism and learned to manage it with poise while delivering performances.

Reflecting from her current vantage point, she watches the pre-tournament narrative with greater optimism and less personal tension: "I think I'm just a lot more optimistic than maybe I was as a player. I was always trying to tune out the noise, but obviously, seeing all the criticism come, it's really hard to just not look.

" That perspective resonates with this USMNT group, which has encountered its share of scrutiny during the 2026 build-up-from inconsistent results in 2025 to a March camp that sparked questions about form and direction. Yet Morgan's vast tournament experience tells her that the external discourse rarely captures the full picture, especially once the competition begins





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